10 Ways To Use Your Wine Fridge That Aren't For Wine

If you like to cook with fresh herbs, then you know that they can be quite difficult to keep fresh if you have them on hand for more than a few days. All too often, they'll start to wilt or go soft even before you have the chance to use them all. And considering how expensive fresh herbs can often be, it can feel like you're literally throwing money into the trash.

But you might not realize that you may already have a tool in your home that can help you keep those herbs fresh for longer: your wine fridge. Yes, a wine fridge is a great place to store fresh herbs. This is because you run the risk of accidentally freezing your herbs if you place them in the wrong spot in your fridge, which can cause them to wilt once they thaw out. However, that's not a problem when you're using a wine fridge, which is typically warmer than a standard fridge. Plus, some herbs can be damaged by light; many wine fridge models are designed to be quite dark, removing light that could cause products to oxidize more quickly.

Just place the cut herbs in a glass of water, and place them in your wine fridge. That way, they won't get in the way of your other groceries and you'll be able to get to them easily when you need them. Remember, though, that you won't want to put super strong-smelling herbs in your wine fridge, as they may start to affect the aromas of your wine.