The Best Wine Fridges, According To Reviews
If you take your wine seriously, you know just how important storing your wine properly can amplify your wine drinking experience at home. There are many purposes and benefits to having a wine fridge, but ultimately — they keep the wine at the perfect temperature for serving. Most fridges are designed to maintain a humidity below 50%, which prevents the cork from drying out. They can also be set to specific temperatures — which can help to keep the quality of red or white wine at its best quality.
There are hundreds of wine fridges on the market, and many have a large variety of features that bring the capability of the fridge up to the next level. Some have multiple temperature zones, which allows the user to store a variety of wine types. Others hold large amounts, like 60 to 100 bottles, while miniature wine fridges can hold as little as six bottles. Some are more energy efficient, while others have a more appealing aesthetic design. We've combed through the highest-rated wine fridges currently on the market to help you decide which one is the best choice for you. Ranging in price from $100 all the way up to $960, you'll be sure to find the perfect fit for your wine drinking needs. Please note that any mentions of customer ratings or prices are all accurate to the time that the article was written.
Wine Enthusiast Six-Bottle Countertop Wine Cooler
The Wine Enthusiast Six-Bottle Countertop Wine Cooler is a compact, modern looking appliance. It has three tiers of racks, and holds two bottles per rack. It only weighs about 8 pounds, and is 19.88 inches high — which for many kitchens is a great height to be able to place on top of a counter. It has a black and silver exterior, a clear window, and an LED panel at the top that controls temperature. Looks wise, it isn't anything extraordinarily stylish, however it doesn't grab attention in a negative way either.
The wine cooler has "state-of-the-art solid-state cooling technology" which helps to keep the wine cooled at consistent temperatures while also meeting the U.S. Department of Energy's energy efficiency guidelines. This fridge is ideal for a small collection of wine, and since it is so small and has one section, it's best if you stick to either a red or white wine collection.
The reviews for the Wine Enthusiast Countertop Wine Cooler are incredibly high — scoring above 4 stars on Amazon. Many customers love that it fits perfectly onto their kitchen counters, which helps to save space, makes it more accessible, and elevates the space. Others say that it cools their wine easily to the set temperature, and it's simple to adjust the temperature on the LED panel. The Wine Enthusiast Countertop Wine Cooler has a list price of around $139 on Amazon.
Whynter BWR-1002SD 100 Built-In Wine Refrigerator Rack
The Whynter BWR-1002SD 100 Built-In Wine Refrigerator Rack wins the award for the most expensive wine fridge on our list — but for good reason. This impressive appliance holds up to 100 bottles. It comes in a matte black color with a silver-outlined door, and a large window so you can clearly see each wine bottle. The racks have a wooden front to them, which brings an additional touch of style to the fridge.
The thermostat is placed on the top of the fridge in an elegant LED touch feature. It has an internal fan that forces circulation throughout the entire appliance, which ensures that the temperature is distributed evenly. It also has a dual zone protection, which allows the user to store all types of wine at the correct temperature. It's a tall appliance, with 12 shelves total, and it reaches about 55 inches in height. It's freestanding, and even has a cylinder lock to keep unauthorized people out.
This fridge is definitely reserved for wine connoisseurs or wine collectors, with the amount of bottles it holds plus the price point. The reviews definitely show a stamp of approval from these wine lovers. People share that they appreciate the even distribution of temperature in such a large appliance and the fact that the displayed temperature on the front panel is always accurate. The Whynter BWR-1002SD 100 Built-In Wine Refrigerator Rack retails for about $959 on Amazon.
Koolatron Urban Series 12 Bottle Refrigerator
The Koolatron Urban Series Refrigerator is a smaller sized wine fridge with an interesting look. It holds 12 bottles, and has six racks that hold two bottles each — so it's tall and skinny. The entire appliance is black, and the front door has a small window that allows you to see inside. There is a control panel below the window, which allows you to set the temperature for the two compartment zones of the refrigerator.
Even though this is a smaller refrigerator, it has some advanced capabilities. With dual zone cooling, there are two different zones that are separately controlled. Each zone can hold six bottles each — so you're able to have a collection of two different types of wine stored in this fridge. From the control panel, you can also turn on the interior light, which allows you to see in without having to open the door. The glass door is UV protected, preventing the wine from getting damaged by the sun.
On Amazon, the reviews for this refrigerator are incredibly positive. People love the design of the fridge, and since it's skinnier — it can fit in many different places around their home. Others love how quiet it is compared to other wine fridges, and appreciate there is no condensation left on the bottles. The Koolatron Urban Series Refrigerator is available on Amazon for approximately $249.11.
Kalamera 24 Inch Wine Cooler
For another appliance that's a bit on the pricier side, we have the Kalamera 24 Inch Wine Cooler. This wine cooler has a unique look to it, with some very useful features. It can hold up to 46 bottles, and is shaped in a stout rectangle-like configuration. There are six rows all together, however it's a dual zone wine cooler — so it's split into two sections. The front of the cooler is a light silver color, the racks have wooden fronts, and the control panel is located in between a set of wine racks.
The zones are split up to have two rows of wine at the top of the fridge as the upper zone, and then four rows below that make up the lower zone. Each zone can be manually adjusted very easily. There is also a button for a light, which is a soft blue LED light that displays the wine in a modern way. It also has advanced cooling technology that runs very quietly. With many positive reviews on both Amazon and Home Depot, it looks like customers are pleased with their purchase. Many have shared photos of the appliance built into their kitchens, and share that they enjoy how attractive it looks. Others love how quiet it runs, how easy it is to control the temperature, and how they're able to store many different types of wine without taking up too much space. The Kalamera 24 Inch Wine Cooler retails on Amazon for approximately $769.99.
Antarctic Star 12 Bottle Beverage Refrigerator
The Antarctic Star 12 Bottle Beverage Refrigerator is a versatile appliance that is created to cool not only wine, but other beverages as well. In total, it can hold up to 12 bottles of wine or 48 cans. It's a freestanding appliance that can be placed on the floor or on a countertop. It's all black, has a simple LED panel on top, and has adjustable shelves. The shelves allow you to adjust the appliance to fit whatever drinks you'd like. Soft LED lights can be turned on as well, which give it a modern and stylish look.
The fridge has a range of 40 to 61 degrees Fahrenheit that can be easily adjusted, allowing you to choose the temperature for the beverages that are inside. The door has an airtight seal which helps to keep the humidity level nice and controlled. Customers who enjoy this wine cooler are those that switch between wanting to store their favorite wines, some refreshing beer, or keep it simple with some sodas. They enjoy the versatility of the appliance, and that it doesn't only have to store one type of item. Many customers on Amazon love how compact the size is, allowing them to fit it in a variety of spaces. The Antarctic Star 12 Bottle Beverage Refrigerator is available on Amazon for about $199.99.
Ca'Lefort 15 Inch Dual Zone Wine Fridge
The Ca'Lefort Dual Zone Wine Fridge is an elegantly styled wine fridge in the middle to upper price range. It has six rows of racks that can hold up to 28 bottles of wine. It has a shiny silver exterior, and the racks have a rich wood coloring that makes it look more luxurious. There is also an LED light that emits a warm glow, which matches the wood nicely.
Since this is a dual zone wine fridge, it has two separate sections. The first two rows are the upper section, and then there is an LED panel that separates it from the lower section of four rows. The front glass door is double UV protected, which allows the bottles to be shielded from the sun. The compressor in this wine fridge is newly upgraded, and it helps to keep the temperatures steady while also not making a lot of noise.
Customers on Amazon are incredibly happy with the overall experience with this wine fridge, rating it over 4.5 stars on Amazon. Many people are thrilled with the upscale appearance of the appliance, and think it offers a clean, organized, yet high-end look to the room that they place it in. Others say that the temperature controls work perfectly, and they love the ability to store different types of wine in the one fridge. The Ca'Lefort 15 Inch Dual Zone Wine Fridge retails for approximately $629.99 on Amazon.
NewAir Shadow-T Series Wine Cooler Refrigerator
The NewAir Shadow-T Series Wine Cooler Refrigerator is a modern-looking appliance that has some modern features as well. It is completely black, is compact, and has an attractive rectangle shape. It's ideal for small spaces, or for people who don't keep many bottles of wine in their possession at a time, holding up to 12 bottles.
The cooling feature in this wine fridge is vibration free, which not only makes it quiet, but it helps to keep the wine at its highest quality. Vibrations can allow sediment to stir up, changing the flavor of the wine. It doesn't use as much electricity as many other types of wine fridges either, which is great news for your electricity bill. The front door on the fridge is a frameless mirror, and features triple paned glass. This keeps the UV light out while also adding a sharp and sleek look to the design. With a digital panel that easily controls the temperature and an LED light that illuminates the bottles, it's a simple yet effective design.
Reviewers on Amazon have rated this cooler above 4 stars, mostly loving how small and compact it is while still having a stylish design. Some commented that this is a great fridge for a "non-connoisseur," as it simply does the job of keeping the wine at the temperature that is needed, and is the perfect size for someone who doesn't collect that much wine. The NewAir Shadow-T Series Wine Cooler Refrigerator is available on Amazon for about $216.55.
Ivation Eight Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler/Chiller
The Ivation Eight Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler/Chiller has a uniquely retro looking design, and is one of the cheaper fridges on this list. Even though it's cheaper, that doesn't mean that it doesn't have some great qualities. It's completely silver, with a large handle to open the front door. The racks are a light wood, and there are four rows that hold two bottles each. There is a panel on the top that has buttons which control the temperature and soft light on the inside of the appliance.
This fridge has thermoelectric cooling with no compressor, and doesn't have any vibrations that could affect the taste of the wine. The door is insulated to the point where it ensures a constant humidity, allowing the corks to never dry out, and has UV protection so the sun doesn't break down the molecules in the wine. With a solid 4 stars on Amazon, this affordable wine fridge can hold its own amongst the others on the market. People have commented that it's a very quiet appliance, has a clean and appealing look, and enjoy the fact that it simply does its job of keeping the wine at the chosen temperature. The Ivation Eight Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler/Chiller retails for about $127.99 on Amazon.
Tylza 24 Inch Wine Cooler Refrigerator
The Tylza 24 Inch Wine Cooler Refrigerator has landed itself on the middle to upper price-range section of our list. It can hold up to 46 wine bottles, and has a sleek design that will fit nicely into most kitchens. It can be freestanding or built-in, because the exhaust is in the front. It has a light silver exterior with a large glass window, showcasing the wine on wooden shelves with a white LED light.
This wine cooler has a silent compressor, which keeps all of the bottles inside evenly cooled. It also uses less energy than other compressors, which will save money on the energy bill. It also has the dual zone feature, which splits the refrigerator into two sections — one with two shelves and the other with four. With a digital LED panel in between the two, it's very easy to adjust the temperature for each section of the fridge. It's about 34.3 inches high, so it's small enough to fit built-in to a counter space.
Customers from Amazon have rated this fridge a high 4.5 stars. They mention in the reviews their satisfaction with the stylish design, the capacity that the fridge has to hold wine bottles or other drinks, how quiet it is, and the consistency of the temperature inside. The Tylza 24 Inch Wine Cooler Refrigerator is available on Amazon for approximately $600.
Schmecke 12 Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Refrigerator
The Schmecke 12 Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler is one of the most sleek and attractive wine coolers while also being one of the cheapest. It's tall and skinny, holding 12 bottles amongst six rows. The bottom row, however, is angled upward, allowing the user to showcase the label of two bottles of wine. The front door is a dual paned smoked glass door, which allows you to see straight through to what's inside of the fridge, but at the same time it locks out moisture and protects the wine from UV rays.
The fridge is designed with a polyurethane foam insulation, which helps to circulate and keep the temperature nice and cool. There is also a compressor system that helps to protect the fridge from heat that comes from outside sources. On the outside, it has an easy-touch temperature control panel, which also adds to the sleek and user-friendly design.
Customers from both Walmart and Amazon have reviewed this wine fridge very highly. They each share praise for the great value that it has for the low price. From its ability to keep wine at the set temperature, the attractive design, and the ability to hold a good amount of wine without going overboard, people seem very happy with this purchase. The Schmecke 12 Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Refrigerator retails on Amazon for about $200.
Honeywell 34 Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Refrigerator
One of the first things one will notice about the Honeywell 34 Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Refrigerator is the bright blue LED light that shines over all of the wine bottles, which are showcased openly through the front glass panel. This wine fridge is fairly simple, yet customers are still very pleased with their purchase, rating it above 4 stars on Amazon. It holds 34 bottles and is 33.2 inches tall — so it's a perfect size to have built-in to the kitchen space.
The door is made from UV-resistant Thermopane glass that is double-paned, which helps to keep the interior insulated from outside moisture, dryness, and UV light — all of which can affect the taste of wine. There is a digital thermostat which can easily be clicked to adjust the temperature. Although this fridge doesn't have too many bells and whistles, people enjoy the fact that it keeps their wine at the right temperature and holds a large amount of bottles for a reasonable price. The Honeywell 34 Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Refrigerator retails on Amazon for approximately $250.
NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooler & Chiller
The NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooler & Chiller has a modern and classic look, and is priced in the lower to middle range. It is completely black, and the front door is glass, allowing you to see every single bottle inside. It holds up to 12 bottles, and has six rows. It's very slender and is about 34.8 inches tall, making it just the right height to match the counters in your kitchen, or can be used as a completely freestanding piece.
The glass door has an airtight seal, which helps to keep the temperature consistent without using too much energy. It also has a built-in circulation fan and ventilation grill, which both help to keep every bottle set to the right temperature. Customers who have bought this fridge on Amazon say that they love the slim and modern design, the fact that it is very quiet, and the easy maneuvering of the temperature. They rate this fridge a solid 4.3 stars, and appreciate the quality for the price. The NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooler & Chiller is available on Amazon for about $290.32.