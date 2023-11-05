Martha Stewart Has One Simple Rule For Drinking Wine

When it comes to wine, Martha Stewart has a rule that she strictly abides by: She only indulges in a glass or two with dinner. This celebrated lifestyle guru is known for her impeccable and discerning taste and commitment to quality. And, while many of us may be tempted to sip a glass of wine at lunch or enjoy a pre-dinner apéritif, Stewart's approach is one of discipline and purpose.

While she clearly has a passion for the culinary arts — which even extends to her own line of wines — she practices moderation in her consumption. Stewart firmly believes that wine, while a source of pleasure and enjoyment, should not interfere with productivity. "I never drink it before dinner, ever," she told The Cut in 2017. "I couldn't function for a second if I had to drink it at lunchtime or something like that."

On average, she enjoys no more than a glass to a glass and a half of wine with dinner. This approach aligns with her overall philosophy of balanced living, where every indulgence is savored but not overly done. "I don't drink a lot," she explained to The Cut, adding, "But I love good wine."