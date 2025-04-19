13 Dunkin' Drinks With The Highest Calorie Counts
When you make yourself a coffee at home, you're probably pretty aware of the ingredients that go into it, from the milk you use to any extra sugar or syrups that give the drink a flavor boost. Even if you're not the type to count calories or pay super close attention to the nutritional value of everything you ingest, it's always good to have a general sense of what you're putting into your body. But when you order your coffee at a coffee shop like Dunkin', it can be hard to know exactly what you're getting, since you're not adding every ingredient into the cup yourself. Most of us, though, aren't paying close attention to the nutritional information of every fast food chain we go to.
That's why we've taken a closer look at Dunkin's nutritional info to bring you a list of some of the highest-calorie drinks on the chain's menu. You certainly don't have to avoid these drinks if they're what you like to order, but having a better sense of how many calories they pack can help you make informed decisions about what to drink to start your day off right. We found all the following info in Dunkin's detailed online nutrition guide, and though all the below drinks are listed in the nutrition guide, some rotate on and off the menu. Time to take a closer look and see if your favorite Dunkin' drink is one of the highest-calorie menu options.
Large Butter Pecan Swirl Frozen Coffee
There's nothing better than a frozen coffee on a hot day. Not only does it give you that burst of caffeine you need to get your morning (or afternoon) off to an energetic start, but it also helps cool you down in the process. That's why we're such big fans of Dunkin's frozen coffee. There are a few different flavors you can choose from on the menu, but one of the most delicious is butter pecan swirl. What you may not realize, though, is that the Large Butter Pecan Swirl Frozen Coffee with cream from Dunkin' packs 1,050 calories, making it one of the highest-calorie drinks on the menu.
This high calorie count comes from a variety of ingredients, including that luscious cream, liquid cane sugar, and coffee swirl syrup, which all lend this frozen coffee its signature flavor profile. Add in some sweetened condensed milk, and it makes sense that this drink comes in on the higher end of the calorie spectrum. If you want to experience that same flavor profile for fewer calories, you can choose whole or skim milk instead of cream or opt for a smaller size.
Large Frozen Chocolate
Dunkin' is clearly a popular fast food joint to visit when you're craving coffee, but you don't have to opt for a highly-caffeinated drink every time you go in. If you're trying to cut down on your caffeine intake — or it's just too late in the day to enjoy a cup of coffee — there are plenty of other menu items to choose from. And if you're craving something sweet and milkshake-adjacent, you can always go for a Frozen Chocolate. This drink comes in four different flavors: butter pecan swirl, caramel swirl, French vanilla swirl, and original.
If you choose any of the "swirl" flavors and opt for a large size of this drink, you're going to be getting around 900 calories in a serving. Since this isn't a coffee drink and really seems more like a milkshake than anything, this makes a lot of sense — after all, chocolate and sweeteners tend to pack a lot of calories. The original flavor has 890 calories, making it only slightly less calorific than the other options. Ultimately, though, they all pack around the same number of calories, so if you're resigned to ordering one of these anyway, you probably shouldn't worry too much about which flavor to choose.
Large Vanilla Bean Coolatta
Do you find yourself craving a slushy, but you're at Dunkin' and not a state fair? In that case, you may want to check out the chain's signature Coolattas. These slushy-style drinks taste light and icier than most of the other coffee- and chocolate-heavy drinks on the menu, and they can be exceptionally cooling during the hottest months of the year. You can choose between blue raspberry, strawberry, and vanilla bean flavors, but the vanilla bean variety contains the most calories — 790 calories for a large.
The bulk of this Coolatta is simply water and milk, but that calorie count is pushed higher by ingredients like sweetened condensed nonfat milk, corn syrup, and pure cane sugar. Those ingredients all add a ton of flavor and sweetness to the finished drink, but they also add a lot of calories to the recipe. For a similarly slushy-style drink, you can opt for one of the fruitier flavors for fewer calories — or, just choose to indulge in the vanilla bean flavor now that you know more about its nutritional makeup.
Large Caramel Craze Iced Latte with Whole Milk
There's nothing like a good iced latte in the dead of summer heat, especially when you want to enjoy some milky sweetness in your morning coffee. Luckily, at Dunkin', you can choose from a wide variety of different flavors in your iced latte, ranging from butter pecan swirl to mocha swirl. However, if you're wondering which iced latte flavor packs the most calories, it's the caramel craze. If you order a large size with whole milk, you're going to be getting 530 calories in a single serving, largely thanks to that caramel flavored swirl syrup, sweetened condensed nonfat milk, and brown sugar, all of which add to the sweetness of the drink.
This flavor is delicious, but you can get a similarly sweet latte with fewer calories if you choose from any of the other flavored iced lattes on the menu, or if you opt for a smaller size. It's also possible to order this drink with skim milk, which takes 100 calories off of the total calorie count, bringing it down to only 430 calories.
Large Blueberry Pecan Iced Signature Latte
Some of Dunkin's flavor combos are more unusual than others, and the Blueberry Pecan Iced Signature Latte is certainly intriguing. This offering isn't always on Dunkin's menu, but we're guessing that you can order it any time by asking for butter pecan and blueberry flavorings. If you like a dynamic combination of fruity and nutty flavors, then this may just be the drink for you. But how many calories does it contain? Well, if you opt for a large, you'll get 530 calories if you finish your entire cup.
Unlike the chain's standard lattes, its Iced Signature Lattes offer a lot more than simply coffee and a bit of milk. On top of the drink, you'll find whipped cream and a drizzle of sugary syrup, which likely contribute a lot of the calories to the drink. And because there are other syrups in the drink itself that give it that signature blueberry pecan flavor, you're getting a lot of sugar in every sip. Now that you know just how many calories are in this iconic Dunkin' drink, you can decide if it fits your goals the next time you find yourself ordering at the drive-thru.
Large Brown Sugar Oat Iced Matcha Latte
Matcha lattes are often known as drinks that lean toward the lighter end of the spectrum, but that's not always the case when you order a matcha drink at Dunkin' — especially if you try the chain's Brown Sugar Oat Iced Matcha Latte. This drink is made from matcha green tea, as the name suggests, along with oat milk rather than a standard dairy offering. This can make it a good option for anyone who either chooses to avoid animal products or just doesn't like drinking dairy because it upsets their stomachs. However, it's sweetened with that brown sugar flavoring, which gives it a touch of extra richness and a sweet flavor profile that goes above and beyond what you'd expect from a standard matcha.
Probably largely because of that brown sugar flavoring, this drink packs a lot more calories than you might expect. If you order a large, you'll get 430 calories in a single serving. Although it may not be quite as calorie-packed as some on the menu, its calorie count is high enough that it's one of the chain's most calorific drinks, which is somewhat unexpected considering it's a non-dairy matcha drink. This is another beverage that only occasionally appears on the menu — if you don't see it, you can likely get a Brown Sugar Oat Iced Matcha Latte by ordering an iced matcha with brown sugar syrup and oat milk.
Large Iced Vanilla Chai with Sweet Cold Foam
When you don't feel like drinking coffee but still want something from Dunkin' to sip on, a chai can seem like a good option. It has those warming flavors you love without being quite as caffeinated as a standard coffee. And although you may assume that most chai-based drinks would be pretty low in calories, that's not the case when you choose the Iced Vanilla Chai with Sweet Cold Foam, which you can get by asking for sweet cold foam on top of your iced vanilla chai. That vanilla syrup flavor packs plenty of calories, and it should come as no surprise that the sweet cold foam does the same. Do these additions make the drink extra creamy, frothy, and indulgent? Yes. But they also add considerably to the calorie count.
So, just how many calories are you going to get when you order this drink? Well, it depends on the size you get, but a large will give you 520 calories per serving. Of course, you can find lower calorie counts with the smaller options on the menu, but just be aware that you're getting a relatively high-calorie drink if you do choose that larger size.
Large Iced Vanilla Matcha with Sweet Cold Foam
Not a fan of chai but still want that sweet vanilla flavor and creamy, frothy consistency? In that case, you may want to snag yourself an Iced Vanilla Matcha with Sweet Cold Foam. Again, this drink contains a sweet vanilla syrup that likely gives the drink a ton of flavor but also ups the calorie count significantly. The same can be said of that delicious sweet cold foam, which you can request to be added on to a standard iced vanilla matcha. Those ingredients are largely responsible for the relatively high calorie count of this drink, coming in at 460 for a large size. That being said, if you're watching your calories, this is a better option than the chai version of the same drink, which has 60 more.
You could opt to skip the sweet cold foam if you wanted a plain iced vanilla matcha with fewer calories, or you could simply budget some extra for your favorite drink into your day. Either way, it's good to know exactly what you're ordering and how many calories you'll be drinking if you finish a cup of this.
Large Pecan Vanilla Iced Latte
Dunkin' boasts all kinds of interesting flavor combos, but its Pecan Vanilla Iced Latte seems to make more sense than most. After all, pecan and vanilla seem like a pretty natural pairing that just works together. Who doesn't like sweet, nutty notes with just the right amount of strong coffee flavor? That's just what you'll get with this drink ... along with 450 calories if you order a large, of course. You might be able to shave some off if you opt for skim milk, but it still packs a decent caloric punch for what's otherwise a seemingly standard latte.
Most of these calories seem to come from the milk itself as well as sweet, flavored syrups. There are plenty of ways to get a standard latte at Dunkin' that will pack way fewer calories than this one, but if you specifically want that pecan vanilla flavor, just know that you're going to get one of the more calorie-heavy drinks on the menu.
Large Cocoa Mocha Latte
Many of the most calorific drinks on the Dunkin' menu are iced, but that doesn't mean they're the only drinks that pack a ton of calories in a single serving. A flavored latte, for example, will give you plenty of calories in one cup, depending on which flavor you opt for. The Cocoa Mocha Latte is one of the more calorie-dense options you can choose from, probably because it's packed with flavor from its mocha swirl syrup, among other ingredients like high fructose corn syrup and whipped cream.
So, just how many calories are you looking at when you order this drink? As with all of the drinks on Dunkin's menu, it really depends on the kind of milk you choose and what size you order. A large Cocoa Mocha Latte made with whole milk will give you 520 calories. Opting for skim milk, though, will save you 100 calories, for a total of 420.
Large Toasted Vanilla Iced Latte
When you want an iced latte with just a little extra flavor — something more interesting than standard vanilla but not totally unexpected — Dunkin's Toasted Vanilla Iced Latte, which you can get by ordering an iced latte with French vanilla and toasted almond flavor shots, may be just what you're looking for. Toasted vanilla adds a complex richness to the drink that takes it a step up flavor-wise from a standard vanilla latte. However, if you're looking for a low-calorie option on Dunkin's menu, this drink is not it — a large has 460 calories.
Are there more calorie-heavy drinks you can choose at the popular coffee chain? Of course. But if you're someone who is trying to limit their calorie intake, then this drink may be a bit above what you want to consume — at least first thing in the morning. If you absolutely love the flavor, though, you can decide if the toasted vanilla and almond additions are worth the few extra calories you'll be getting in every sip.
Large Vanilla Blueberry Iced Latte
It's not everywhere that you see a fruity latte, but Dunkin' definitely delivers on that front with its Vanilla Blueberry Iced Latte. This sweet and slightly fruity coffee drink is a nice departure from the menu's otherwise warm-flavored drinks, offering a lighter and more refreshing sip than most. However, it's also packing plenty of calories per serving, especially when you order a large. This drink will get you to 460 calories before you pair it with a breakfast item.
Is that the highest calorie count for a drink on the Dunkin' menu? No, far from it. And if you tend to like sweeter drinks, this could be a better option than most of the other drinks we've covered on this list. At the same time, it's not exactly a low-calorie option, so you have to decide if those few extra calories are worth it to get that vanilla blueberry flavor you love.
Large White Chocolate Iced Matcha Latte
It shouldn't come as a big surprise that a white chocolate-based beverage is one of the more calorie-heavy drinks on the Dunkin' menu, considering that white chocolate usually contains a lot of sugar. And that's exactly why Dunkin's White Chocolate Iced Matcha Latte, another drink that occasionally appears on its menu, earns its spot on this list of the highest calorie count drinks on Dunkin's menu. That white chocolate flavoring definitely pushes the calorie count higher in this matcha-based drink. Should it not be on the menu when you're after it, we're guessing you can order it by adding white chocolate flavoring to an iced matcha.
As is the case with all of the drinks on the menu, the size you order will make a big difference in the final calorie count. When you order the large version of this drink, you're looking at 550 calories per serving. Compare that to just 280 calories for the small size, and you'll see why looking at portion size matters so much when it comes to the calorie counts of your favorite drinks.