13 Dunkin' Drinks With The Highest Calorie Counts

When you make yourself a coffee at home, you're probably pretty aware of the ingredients that go into it, from the milk you use to any extra sugar or syrups that give the drink a flavor boost. Even if you're not the type to count calories or pay super close attention to the nutritional value of everything you ingest, it's always good to have a general sense of what you're putting into your body. But when you order your coffee at a coffee shop like Dunkin', it can be hard to know exactly what you're getting, since you're not adding every ingredient into the cup yourself. Most of us, though, aren't paying close attention to the nutritional information of every fast food chain we go to.

That's why we've taken a closer look at Dunkin's nutritional info to bring you a list of some of the highest-calorie drinks on the chain's menu. You certainly don't have to avoid these drinks if they're what you like to order, but having a better sense of how many calories they pack can help you make informed decisions about what to drink to start your day off right. We found all the following info in Dunkin's detailed online nutrition guide, and though all the below drinks are listed in the nutrition guide, some rotate on and off the menu. Time to take a closer look and see if your favorite Dunkin' drink is one of the highest-calorie menu options.