The Worst Store-Bought Tikka Masala Sauce: One Grocery Brand To Avoid Completely

Since chicken tikka masala is one of the most popular choices at U.S. Indian restaurants, it's only natural that tikka masala sauce has become an equally popular bottled sauce you can pick up at the grocery store. It's much more convenient than making the sauce from scratch, and there's a wide selection of store-bought tikka masala sauces to choose from. However, one grocery brand to avoid completely is Kroger Indian Inspirations tikka masala sauce.

Our taste tester, writer and chef Lei Shishak, ranked 10 store-bought tikka masala sauces and found the Kroger brand the worst. Shishak used her Indian heritage and a lifetime of eating and making Indian dishes to come up with the criteria for her ranking, including aroma, sauce consistency, flavor, and price point. While she gives Kroger brand tikka masala sauce points for its budget-friendly price tag, vibrant hue, and buttery aroma, the terrible taste and texture were insurmountable. Like many Indian sauce recipes, tikka masala sauce should deliver a complex depth of flavor and a rich, creamy texture. However, the Kroger tikka masala was disappointingly flavorless. Even more disappointing was the gelatinous texture, which Shishak attributes to the addition of cornstarch. While cornstarch slurries are popular thickening agents in East Asian stir-fry recipes, they decidedly ruin the consistency of tikka masala sauce.