Why Applebee's Gluten-Free Menu Options Are Misleading

Applebee's has been the "neighborhood grill" since its creation in 1980, tempting hungry customers with popular menu items like sauce-loaded riblets, affordable boneless wings, and those signature Dollaritas. Fighting mass closures and returning from the brink of disaster, Applebee's is no stranger to a catchy commercial and a hearty menu update — but everything is not what it seems. Applebee's may unintentionally mislead customers with the "gluten sensitive" label on particular menu items since the chain itself admits that it's "unable to guarantee" that food items are "completely free of allergens."

According to Applebee's website, the chain restaurants use "shared cooking and prep areas, including common fryer oil," so even though certain foods are tagged with the tiny, black and white "GS" label, there is no guarantee that it's entirely gluten-free. For people with serious gluten intolerances or celiac disease, even small traces of gluten can lead to serious health issues or medical emergencies. Customers at Applebee's may think they're safe ordering the Neighborhood Nachos as an appetizer, since Applebee's claims it's part of the "gluten sensitive" category, but in reality, those nachos may have been fried in the same oil as the Crunchy Onion Rings.