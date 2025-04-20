The Flavored Instant Coffee You Should Avoid At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Instant coffee is instant gratification, dissolving immediately into hot water for the quickest caffeine fix. Flavored instant coffee not only gives you a cup of coffee, but it adds sweetener, cream, and often flavored ingredients all in one powdered mix. Tasting Table tasted and ranked 12 flavored instant coffees and found a range of flavors along with a range of qualities. The worst quality, last-place flavored instant coffee you should avoid at all costs is Maxwell House iced latte with foam hazelnut.

While the pairing of hazelnut and coffee is delicious and a hazelnut foam topping is a decadent final touch, Maxwell House instant hazelnut latte doesn't live up to the expectations its label generates. The foam did form, and the caramel coloring of the coffee, cream, and hazelnut flavoring looked promising, but all hope was shattered by the first sip. In fact, the weird aroma that emanated from the drink was the first sign something was off. Not only was there no hint of hazelnut, but there was no coffee flavor at all. Instead, this instant coffee drink overwhelmed the palate with an intense chemical sweetness. Hot, artificial sugar water is the best descriptor of this instant coffee drink.

And, since the ranking was based solely on taste, Maxwell House was a clear loser. If you're looking for another Hazelnut flavored instant coffee, Nescafe Taster's Choice ranked considerably higher on the list.