Costco Keeps Your Receipts For 2 Years. Here's Where To Find Them

We've all been there — purchasing something in the heat of the moment only to get home and realize you didn't actually need it. You dig through your bags for the receipt, but it's nowhere to be found. Or, worse, you find the receipt, but it's soggy and waterlogged from condensation, completely unreadable. If you're a Costco member, there's no need to worry about losing or ruining a receipt, because the big-name warehouse keeps all of your receipts neatly organized under your membership identification number. Not physically printed receipts (as that would be a little crazy), but digital ones kept tidy on your online account.

For any purchases within the last two years, Costco members need only visit the Costco website, sign into their account, and navigate to the Orders & Returns tab. When it comes to online purchases, Costco members can find that tab, then adjust the date range to when the item was purchased and finally select View Order Details until they find the invoice for their specific item. For purchases made in person, customers can still pull up the Costco website and click the Orders & Returns tab. From there, they should select the In-Warehouse tab to display a variety of in-warehouse purchases that customers can browse until they find the invoice that they need.