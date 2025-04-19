The Worst Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches: What Brand To Avoid At The Store
While there's a sweet satisfaction in making a Starbucks pitstop for a venti Caramel Macchiato and a Bacon, Gouda, & Egg sandwich (arguably the best breakfast sandwich at Starbucks), sometimes a busy morning means you don't have a minute to spare. It's not uncommon to keep frozen breakfast sandwiches on hand for these situations, but in the game of flaky biscuits and floppy eggs, no two sandwiches are created equal. Although, as long as you don't go for Swaggerty's Chicken & Buttermilk Biscuits, you should be satisfied.
We tasted and ranked seven store-bought frozen breakfast sandwiches and concluded that Swaggerty's Chicken & Buttermilk Biscuits were the worst of the bunch, though not entirely inedible! The chicken left an artificial flavor in our mouth, on top of the fact that the patty was as dry as the Sahara Desert. It's worth noting the seasonings on the patty were of great quality, perhaps the one redeemable aspect of the sandwich, but overall that it's probably best to pick a different frozen meal to start the day.
Swaggerty Farm's Chicken & Buttermilk Biscuits misses the mark
The Swaggerty's Farm brand was created in 1930 by the patriarch of the Swaggerty family, Lonas Swaggerty. To keep their farm and make it through the Great Depression, Swaggerty started selling his family recipe-made pork sausages, which were such a hit that they opened a storefront in Knoxville, Tennessee in the 1940s. In the nearly 100 years since its creation, Swaggerty's Farm is still family owned and operated and distributes to big-name and local retailers alike.
Swaggerty's Chicken & Buttermilk Biscuits are only one of dozens of breakfast products the brand produces. Our writer appreciated that Swaggerty's Farm offered a breakfast sandwich made with chicken, but it seems that perhaps the family-run business is known for its pork sausages for a good reason. At the end of the day, maybe it's time to expand your palette anyway and try some breakfast sandwiches from around the world. You might be surprised at what you discover.