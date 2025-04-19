The Worst Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches: What Brand To Avoid At The Store

While there's a sweet satisfaction in making a Starbucks pitstop for a venti Caramel Macchiato and a Bacon, Gouda, & Egg sandwich (arguably the best breakfast sandwich at Starbucks), sometimes a busy morning means you don't have a minute to spare. It's not uncommon to keep frozen breakfast sandwiches on hand for these situations, but in the game of flaky biscuits and floppy eggs, no two sandwiches are created equal. Although, as long as you don't go for Swaggerty's Chicken & Buttermilk Biscuits, you should be satisfied.

We tasted and ranked seven store-bought frozen breakfast sandwiches and concluded that Swaggerty's Chicken & Buttermilk Biscuits were the worst of the bunch, though not entirely inedible! The chicken left an artificial flavor in our mouth, on top of the fact that the patty was as dry as the Sahara Desert. It's worth noting the seasonings on the patty were of great quality, perhaps the one redeemable aspect of the sandwich, but overall that it's probably best to pick a different frozen meal to start the day.