Make Pancakes A Protein-Heavy Breakfast With One Clever Extra Step

Nothing screams nostalgia like a pancake breakfast. From fluffy blueberry cornmeal stacks drizzled with syrup to warm bananas foster crepes topped with whipped cream, there really is a pancake out there for everyone. Most of us tend to save such treats for weekends, but with one simple extra step, you can transform any pancake recipe into a fuelling breakfast.

All you need to do is sprinkle a scoop of your favorite protein powder into your batter, ideally before mixing it in a blender. The average protein powder can contain up to 30 grams of protein per serving, which is nearly half of the recommended daily intake for an adult weighing 165 pounds. Protein powder not only delivers this beneficial punch in pancakes, which otherwise lack many nutrients if made with white flour, but it also makes them more filling. Plus, most protein powders come in delicious flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

You can add protein powder to any store-bought or homemade batter, but you might want to adjust the amount based on the recipe. Some store-bought brands already have protein in their mixes, so use a smaller scoop if you spot this in the nutritional info. You might also need to increase the liquid in your batter depending on whether you like your pancakes thick or thin. Add the powder slowly the first time you test it out, mixing after each spoonful. This is especially important if you're whisking the batter by hand to break up any clumps.