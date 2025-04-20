The Beef Tallow Mistake That Can Completely Ruin Your Meal

Take yourself back a hundred years and you would have found beef tallow in any home kitchen. Made by rendering beef fat, it's a byproduct of cattle farming that was easily accessible — but as vegetable oils became cheaper to produce and consumers became more health-conscious, beef tallow fell out of favor. With the decline in use goes a decline in know-how, and the average home cook today is understandably not as familiar with the tips and tricks for using beef tallow.

One mistake that's easy to make is overseasoning your dishes. If you treat beef tallow like other cooking fats such as butter or vegetable oil, you'll find that your dish ends up out of balance when it comes to salt or other seasonings. One of beef tallow's great features is that it acts as a binder, helping your seasoning penetrate your food. The result of this is that more of the seasoning that you add to the dish is going to end up in your mouth.

Beef tallow is also rich in umami. And while umami isn't quite the same as saltiness, it's a satisfying savory quality that plays the same role as salt in enhancing the flavor of a dish. Not only is a lot of salt or seasoning unnecessary when cooking with beef tallow, but it will also overwhelm the fat's taste, which is its best feature.