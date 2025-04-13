Here's What Happened To IncrEdible Eats After Shark Tank

Renewable fibers in food-industry packaging and utensils are increasingly more common than in generations past. That's especially true with fast food restaurants, which go through an extraordinary amount of disposable products every single day. Efforts to mitigate that waste are admirable — but what if items like disposable cutlery just completely disappeared, with no need to recycle or compost the waste? That concept is exactly what entrepreneur Dinesh Tadepalli brought to "Shark Tank" in Season 13, Episode 3.

After entering the United States as a Master's Degree engineering student in 2007, Tadepalli was stunned to discover how much plastic waste was entering the environment. He brainstormed ways of contributing to sustainability efforts to create a better world for future generations. He particularly targeted plastic knives, forks, spoons, and other commonplace discarded cutlery, which number in the billions every single year. Somewhere along the way, he found his a-ha moment and IncrEdible Eats was born.

From Tadepalli's brain, with funding from the sale of his own house, came what evolved into an entire line of non-plastic, edible cutlery. That's right — edible, as in completely digestible, leaving no imprint on the environment. He was selling his invention by 2019 but eventually wound up on "Shark Tank" seeking expanded funding — to the tune of $500,000. Here's a look at how that went over, and what happened since his swim in the Tank.