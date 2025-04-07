Here's What Happened To Wanna Date? After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wanna date? That's the bold question Melissa Bartow posed to the Sharks on Season 11 of "Shark Tank." But she wasn't spontaneously trying to sweet-talk the panel into a dinner date — instead, she was seeking $100,000 in exchange for 20% of her company. Bartow's concept, Wanna Date? revolved around fruit-based spreads, and she quickly explained her passionate mission to make the "under-utilized" ingredient the next best thing. She was a firm believer in the superfood and flashed a quick display of muscled biceps while crediting it as workout fuel. Dates are shockingly versatile (if you don't believe us, check out these types of dates, explained).

It's a tough mission to go down as one of the best Shark Tank food products ever. Bartow's time in the tank was a bumpy ride, as serious fans may recall. The college graduate came under direct fire from Barbara Corcoran, with the business mogul questioning whether Bartow's full potential was being stifled due to a lack of struggle. The comment raised heated debate over parental support and prompted Bartow to defend the fact her father was covering her rent to allow her to take Wanna Date? full-time. Sound familiar yet? No worries if not; here's how the fruit-based company fared.