Jim Beam Pineapple Review: This Bourbon Shines With Its Tropical Touch

Jim Beam knows bourbon. Given that the history of this brand stretches back to an 18th-century corn farm, that's no surprise. But pineapples aren't easy to grow in Kentucky, so the new Jim Beam Pineapple represents a little bit of purview expansion. Adding to that, this new bottle is not solely a whiskey, though it is a whiskey-based beverage, and we seem to be expanding even more, or at least extending the expansion found in previous editions of the Jim Beam Flavors.

To find out how well this sweet fruit blended with the sweet grain to make sweet music together, I took a sip of the new bottle, tested a few ways of serving it, and wrote down my thoughts. Proceed without caution; no Margaritaville music awaits you, though an off-beat margarita itself might. It's not going to become the thirteenth type of pineapple, but it might inspire you to garnish the drink with one.

