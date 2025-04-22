What Is A Circular Lattice Pie Crust (And How To Bake It)

After choosing the right crust for your homemade pies, it is up to you to make it pretty. If you've tried weaving a picture-worthy lattice on top of a cherry pie or have cut out tiny holes to create a honeycomb pie crust to cover a flavorful apple filling, you can appreciate the aesthetically pleasing touch that a carefully-made crust can provide. Yet for aspiring at-home bakers who crave an even more creative culinary challenge, the circular lattice pie crust has entered the chat.

Debuting on TikTok, circular-cut pieces are woven together to build a pie that won't easily be forgotten. We have Benjamin the Baker to thank for this unique pie-making approach.



Using varying sizes of circular shapes — you can reach for cookie cutters or use measuring cups or glasses — the dough to make pie crust is cut and placed on top of triangular pieces of dough that have been set on top of pie filling. These circular shapes are then delicately woven in and out of the pie-shaped pieces covering the jammy middle.