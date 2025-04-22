What Is A Circular Lattice Pie Crust (And How To Bake It)
After choosing the right crust for your homemade pies, it is up to you to make it pretty. If you've tried weaving a picture-worthy lattice on top of a cherry pie or have cut out tiny holes to create a honeycomb pie crust to cover a flavorful apple filling, you can appreciate the aesthetically pleasing touch that a carefully-made crust can provide. Yet for aspiring at-home bakers who crave an even more creative culinary challenge, the circular lattice pie crust has entered the chat.
Debuting on TikTok, circular-cut pieces are woven together to build a pie that won't easily be forgotten. We have Benjamin the Baker to thank for this unique pie-making approach.
Using varying sizes of circular shapes — you can reach for cookie cutters or use measuring cups or glasses — the dough to make pie crust is cut and placed on top of triangular pieces of dough that have been set on top of pie filling. These circular shapes are then delicately woven in and out of the pie-shaped pieces covering the jammy middle.
One of the prettiest pies you'll ever see
Though this kind of labor-intensive braiding task may seem tricky to tackle at first, with some practice, the creative approach can be mastered. With enough patience, you'll have a pie that can be placed onto both the dining room table and your Instagram grid with pride.
Of course, as with making any pie crust, the top of the braided pie dough can be brushed with a wash and dusted with an extra sprinkling of sugar and cinnamon or spices for a flavorful garnish prior to baking. Once taken out of the oven and sliced to serve, this unique pattern of a circular lattice will yield a satisfying container for the gooey, warm fruit held inside. Without question, this unique pie design is bound to make an impression at the next dinner party you host. Plate with scoops of ice cream and thank Benjamin the Baker for this kind of pie-making inspiration.