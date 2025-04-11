The Extremely Rare Whiskey Bottle Launching With A $60,000 Price Tag
There's an alcohol out there for every price range, whether you have some cash to burn or you're sticking to a tight budget. There are the more affordable brands, such as Aldi's Winking Owl wines that average less than $4 per bottle (we ranked all of them here), and there are the rarer bottles of tequila or cabernet that you only pull out on special occasions. If a $100 bottle of whiskey puts a little pep in your step when it comes to entertaining guests, how would a $60,000 bottle of Midleton Very Rare make you feel?
Midleton (the beloved Irish whiskey brand that we ranked among the best Irish whiskies money can buy) is celebrating its monumental 200th anniversary with the release of Chapter Six of its Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection. Chapters one through five of the Silent Distillery Collection have been steadily unveiled since 2020, but 2024 marks the end of the Old Midleton Distillery's story. The bottles have an SRP of $60,000 and come with the distinction of being both the oldest-ever Irish Single Pot Whiskey to be released and the final drops from the famed Old Midleton Distillery.
Midleton's newest whiskey holds historical significance
Irish whiskey has a long and complicated history, but distillers at Midleton Very Rare aimed to honor the significance of whiskey making at the Old Midleton Distillery with the Silent Distillery Collection. The old distillery was functional from 1825 to 1975 before operations were eventually moved to a new location. It was decommissioned halfway through the 1970s after operations expanded beyond the physical capacity of the distillery. For the last 45-50 years, this collection of whiskey has remained untouched, a relic from a decade of whiskey-making filled with experimentation and innovation, according to the Midleton Very Rare website.
The Silent Distillery Collection began with a peated Single Malt Whiskey and will end this year with a Single Pot Whiskey. Each release has been extremely limited, and Chapter Six of the Silent Distillery Collection will be no different. Whiskey connoisseurs from around the globe will be itching to get their hands on a bottle of the very last drops of the spirit of the Old Midleton Distillery. That is, if they have a spare $60,000 sitting around.