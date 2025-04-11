The Extremely Rare Whiskey Bottle Launching With A $60,000 Price Tag

There's an alcohol out there for every price range, whether you have some cash to burn or you're sticking to a tight budget. There are the more affordable brands, such as Aldi's Winking Owl wines that average less than $4 per bottle (we ranked all of them here), and there are the rarer bottles of tequila or cabernet that you only pull out on special occasions. If a $100 bottle of whiskey puts a little pep in your step when it comes to entertaining guests, how would a $60,000 bottle of Midleton Very Rare make you feel?

Midleton (the beloved Irish whiskey brand that we ranked among the best Irish whiskies money can buy) is celebrating its monumental 200th anniversary with the release of Chapter Six of its Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection. Chapters one through five of the Silent Distillery Collection have been steadily unveiled since 2020, but 2024 marks the end of the Old Midleton Distillery's story. The bottles have an SRP of $60,000 and come with the distinction of being both the oldest-ever Irish Single Pot Whiskey to be released and the final drops from the famed Old Midleton Distillery.