The Publix Potato Chips That Aren't Worth Snacking On
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have spent any length of time in the South, chances are that you've visited a Publix at least once or twice. This grocery store chain has locations in the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, and other Southeastern states. Not only is it one of the best grocery chains for meat, but it also boasts an impressive array of snack foods, including whimsical and classic potato chip flavors.
In our ranking of Publix potato chip flavors, we found some clear winners — namely the Buffalo-style chicken dip chips and wavy chips, the latter of which are just begging to be scooped into a bowl of dip. But we also found some flavors that left something to be desired. One of Publix's worst potato chip offerings? Its stuffed jalapeño kettle chips.
According to our reviewer, these chips are supposed to taste kind of like a jalapeño popper. Though, unlike this spicy appetizer, the chips didn't deliver enough of the spicy flavor that was promised. Our reviewer also found the powdery cheese on the chips unpleasant, particularly as it came through more prominently than the spice notes.
Keep these stuffed jalapeño kettle chips out of your cart
Although Publix's stuffed jalapeño kettle chips were a big let-down, that's not to say you can't give some of the brand's top-ranked chips a spicy upgrade to satisfy your craving. If you take home a bag of one its plainer chip offerings, like the wavy or dip-style ones, you may want to try adding some extra seasoning to them, like this dried jalapeño powder from Amazon. This spice mix will add a mild yet herbaceous and bright flavor to your chips. You could even elevate the flavor of the chips right in the bag by adding a sprinkle of the powder and shaking the bag to coat them. You may also want to add some powdered cheese to drive home those jalapeño popper-inspired flavor notes.
That being said, there are other brands of jalapeño-flavored potato chips that are more worthy of a spot in your cart. Aldi's kettle-cooked jalapeño chips, for example, were rated as one of the best selections at the store, thanks to their bright and well-developed flavor and top-tier crunch. It seems like Publix could take a few notes from the discount grocer when it comes to spicy chips.