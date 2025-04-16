The Publix Potato Chips That Aren't Worth Snacking On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have spent any length of time in the South, chances are that you've visited a Publix at least once or twice. This grocery store chain has locations in the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, and other Southeastern states. Not only is it one of the best grocery chains for meat, but it also boasts an impressive array of snack foods, including whimsical and classic potato chip flavors.

In our ranking of Publix potato chip flavors, we found some clear winners — namely the Buffalo-style chicken dip chips and wavy chips, the latter of which are just begging to be scooped into a bowl of dip. But we also found some flavors that left something to be desired. One of Publix's worst potato chip offerings? Its stuffed jalapeño kettle chips.

According to our reviewer, these chips are supposed to taste kind of like a jalapeño popper. Though, unlike this spicy appetizer, the chips didn't deliver enough of the spicy flavor that was promised. Our reviewer also found the powdery cheese on the chips unpleasant, particularly as it came through more prominently than the spice notes.