If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, and pasta in particular, you might have considered making your own. Shelling out for a pasta machine, however, it's not an inexpensive commitment, and if you are only planning to use it occasionally, it may not be worth the investment. Thankfully, there is a cheaper, and more authentic way to make pasta in your own kitchen, by using traditional methods to shape it by hand.

Fabio Manfredi is Sfoglino at Lucciola Restaurant in New York City. A sfoglino is a traditional Italian pasta maker who crafts fresh pasta by hand, and Lucciola Restaurant is the only restaurant in New York City with a dedicated, full staffed, sfoglino. Fabio is passionate about making pasta by hand, and has shared his best tips for this article.

"All pasta shapes can be made without a machine, and in fact, they often turn out better this way!" he said. "Rolling by hand creates a more porous texture that absorbs sauces beautifully. Plus, making pasta by hand is a meditative, satisfying experience — you truly connect with the craft." Whether you have made fresh pasta before or are just thinking about having a go, this article will guide you in the right direction. From classics such as tagliatelle and ravioli, to the lesser-known pici and strozzapreti, let's get some expert insights on 11 pasta shapes you can make without spending $100+ on a machine.