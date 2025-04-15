This Is Exactly How Much Caffeine Is In A Kirkland Signature K-Cup

There are four types of Kirkland Signature K-Cup pods: Breakfast Blend, Summit Roast, Pacific Bold, and House Decaf. Each one is made using Arabica beans, which contain roughly 85 milligrams of caffeine per brewed cup depending on the roast level and serving size. Darker roast K-Cups typically have less caffeine, so maybe opt for the Pacific Bold if you're concerned about your caffeine intake.

The Breakfast Blend is Kirkland Signature's light roast, which should contain slightly more caffeine, and the medium roast, which should have the most caffeine, is the Summit Roast. However, the differences can be minimal. As for the House Decaf, that probably has some caffeine too, as almost all decaf coffees contain about two to four milligrams per cup. The recommended caffeine intake for the average healthy adult is about 400 milligrams, so if you're not overdoing it, you shouldn't have to worry too much.

There are some K-Cup pods that do list precise caffeine levels, such as Black Insomnia Coffee, and if you're looking for recommendations we recently ranked 26 Keurig K-Cup coffee pods from worst to best. However, people love the taste and value of Kirkland Signature K-Cups and they contain just as much caffeine as other typical K-Cup brands, so why not add them to the cart along with the other pantry staples you should grab from Costco?