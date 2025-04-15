This Is Exactly How Much Caffeine Is In A Kirkland Signature K-Cup
A trip to Costco is all about stocking up on the essentials. Stacks of toilet paper, piles of affordable healthy snacks, maybe a cheap rotisserie chicken or two. There's also some real savings to be had on K-Cups, especially if you opt to buy the ones from Costco's Kirkland Signature coffee brand. And if you're wondering whether an in-house coffee brand can provide the same caffeine hit as its more expensive counterparts, there's no need to worry: Each Kirkland Signature K-Cup should contain between 75 and 150 milligrams of caffeine per eight ounce cup.
According to Keurig, this is the standard across all K-cups designed for its machines. Costco doesn't specify exactly how much caffeine its specific pods contain, but this isn't unusual. It's hard for companies to estimate the precise caffeine levels in coffee for a number of reasons. Caffeine is a naturally occurring substance in coffee and there are agricultural factors at play, as well as differences between beans, roasts, and serving sizes. However, Kirkland Signature K-cups were created in partnership with Keurig, so the levels should align with the company's standard.
Choose dark roast K-cups for less caffeine
There are four types of Kirkland Signature K-Cup pods: Breakfast Blend, Summit Roast, Pacific Bold, and House Decaf. Each one is made using Arabica beans, which contain roughly 85 milligrams of caffeine per brewed cup depending on the roast level and serving size. Darker roast K-Cups typically have less caffeine, so maybe opt for the Pacific Bold if you're concerned about your caffeine intake.
The Breakfast Blend is Kirkland Signature's light roast, which should contain slightly more caffeine, and the medium roast, which should have the most caffeine, is the Summit Roast. However, the differences can be minimal. As for the House Decaf, that probably has some caffeine too, as almost all decaf coffees contain about two to four milligrams per cup. The recommended caffeine intake for the average healthy adult is about 400 milligrams, so if you're not overdoing it, you shouldn't have to worry too much.
There are some K-Cup pods that do list precise caffeine levels, such as Black Insomnia Coffee, and if you're looking for recommendations we recently ranked 26 Keurig K-Cup coffee pods from worst to best. However, people love the taste and value of Kirkland Signature K-Cups and they contain just as much caffeine as other typical K-Cup brands, so why not add them to the cart along with the other pantry staples you should grab from Costco?