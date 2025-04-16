5 Mixers For Malibu That Aren't Pineapple Juice

Elaborate, multi-step craft cocktails with bitter, pucker-inducing profiles have their time and place. We love Old Fashioneds, Martinis, and Sazeracs as much as the next spirits aficionado, but as Teddy Roosevelt once wisely pointed out, "comparison is the thief of joy." Today, we're celebrating, sweet, smooth, and accessible Malibu.

The popular coconut-flavored white rum brand, which is technically a liqueur, hit the 1980s cocktail scene, back when its name was still Coco Rico, with full force. Some purist mixologists write Malibu off as a relic of the era – an anything-goes free-for-all time that birthed such prodigal, neon-hued spawn as the Harvey Wallbanger and the Blue Hawaiian. But, happily for rum fans, Malibu's timeless, year-round summertime feel can channel beachy days and poolside plays, and it's equally as versatile as a mixer ingredient. The scope of this friendly spirit extends far beyond the realm of Piña Coladas, and as far as mixers go, it works with way more than just the pineapple juice for which it's known.

The Bikini Martini cocktail comprises just Malibu, pineapple juice, vodka, and ice. Even the official Malibu website's FAQ page names pineapple juice as its very first suggestion for ways to enjoy Malibu. Indeed, pineapple juice works well alongside the spirit's coconut flavor, but don't let this pairing limit your imagination. To get the brainstorm rolling, we've rounded up the best mixers to keep stocked in your home bar for enjoying Malibu (that aren't pineapple juice).