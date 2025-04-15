3 Tasty Ideas For An Easter Egg Hunt That's Also Fun For Adults

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Easter can be a fun day of play and family time, but for the grown-ups working behind the scenes to pull the festivities together, it can feel more like hippety-hop till you drop. Here at Tasting Table, we think adult Easter-celebrators should be able to play, too. That's why we've rounded up a trifecta of ideas for stuffing your Easter eggs with surprises grown-ups will get a kick out of — some of which work just as well for kiddos. In between stuffing Easter baskets with sweet treats like chocolate bunnies and Peeps marshmallows, don't forget to give grown-up guests something to look forward to during the annual holiday egg hunt.

Pro tip: However you choose to fill those eggs, a surefire way to spice up your Easter party is by hosting the egg hunt at night. All it takes is the help of glow-in-the-dark eggs. These multicolored plastic eggs by JOYIN come with mini glow sticks. Right before the egg hunt, simply crack each glow stick, pop it inside the plastic egg, then hide 'em. The eggs will stay illuminated while children and grown-ups hunt in the dark.