Staring down at a sheet pan of potatoes while prepping them for roasting, you probably already know what to reach for next. Maybe some salt and pepper, garlic cloves, dried herbs, and fresh rosemary if you're feeling fancy. But stop, because using those same-old seasonings over and over again is how you eventually reach a flavor rut. Luckily, there are many other ways to add more flavors to roasted potatoes; some are surprisingly easy, and others are just straight-up surprising. Ramen seasoning packets, undoubtedly, belong in the second category.

The little foil sachets that come with instant ramen have more to offer than you'd think. After all, they are specifically designed to deliver maximum flavor with minimum effort. A typical ramen seasoning packet contains salt, ground spices, stock granules, and MSG, which, despite common misconception, is a safe flavor enhancer when consumed in moderate amounts, as per the FDA. In fact, it is now being celebrated as a flavoring; just read our article on the best ways to use MSG for some ideas.

No matter what type you use, all ramen seasoning packets have one thing in common: They're a shortcut to umami greatness, a special depth of flavor you wouldn't typically find in roasted potatoes. No more going through the pantry trying to find the best spice and condiment combinations. Just infuse your roasted potatoes with savory, salty flavors in one easy go. Open the packet, sprinkle, toss, and roast.