Crank Up The Flavor Of Roasted Potatoes With One Unexpected Seasoning
Staring down at a sheet pan of potatoes while prepping them for roasting, you probably already know what to reach for next. Maybe some salt and pepper, garlic cloves, dried herbs, and fresh rosemary if you're feeling fancy. But stop, because using those same-old seasonings over and over again is how you eventually reach a flavor rut. Luckily, there are many other ways to add more flavors to roasted potatoes; some are surprisingly easy, and others are just straight-up surprising. Ramen seasoning packets, undoubtedly, belong in the second category.
The little foil sachets that come with instant ramen have more to offer than you'd think. After all, they are specifically designed to deliver maximum flavor with minimum effort. A typical ramen seasoning packet contains salt, ground spices, stock granules, and MSG, which, despite common misconception, is a safe flavor enhancer when consumed in moderate amounts, as per the FDA. In fact, it is now being celebrated as a flavoring; just read our article on the best ways to use MSG for some ideas.
No matter what type you use, all ramen seasoning packets have one thing in common: They're a shortcut to umami greatness, a special depth of flavor you wouldn't typically find in roasted potatoes. No more going through the pantry trying to find the best spice and condiment combinations. Just infuse your roasted potatoes with savory, salty flavors in one easy go. Open the packet, sprinkle, toss, and roast.
Infinite possibilities for sprucing up roasted potatoes
Depending on the instant ramen variety and what cuisine it's inspired by, the pre-mixed seasoning packets take on different nuances. Take spicy instant ramen noodles, for example. Not only does the spice level vary between different brands, but they also carry a multitude of other flavors. While Indomie offers a sweet and savory intensity mixed with garlicky hints, Samyang's Buldak embraces Korean cuisine's tangy goodness. Menraku Japanese ramen adorns a truer umami depth, one that might remind you of miso. MAMA Instant Noodles — a classic Thai brand, on the other hand, will give your potatoes that tom yum complexity, which is sour, spicy, and delectably zesty. Certain flavorings will also infuse roasted potatoes with a faint beef, chicken, or pork taste or an earthy depth from various vegetables.
Potatoes are relatively mild in flavor, so they invite countless opportunities for creativity. Just find inspiration in instant noodles' frequent companions — the oil packages often used to add extra punchiness and aroma. Drizzle one over your roasted potatoes for extra intensity. Instead of rosemary, opt for chopped scallions for something slightly different yet still herbaceously good. If olive oil has gotten too familiar, try sesame oil for a refreshing nutty undertone. Lime juice and cilantro, although not common with roasted potatoes, can be quite a powerful combination when met with tom yum or curry seasonings. Beyond that, dried seaweeds, furikake, toasted peanuts, and chili flakes are other unusual toppings that could really jazz up your next plate of tatties.