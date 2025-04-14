The Menu Item You Can Only Find At Southern McDonald's Locations

It's nice to feel like a regular while ordering at your favorite restaurants. You're confident rolling up to the window because you already know the easy hack for a cheaper Starbucks dirty chai latte or the best time of day to visit Buffalo Wild Wings. Odds are, if you follow this guide to ordering secret menu items like a pro, you'll walk away with something delicious every time, even at fast food restaurants like McDonald's.

Among the McMuffins and other breakfast sandwiches, you can also find biscuits and gravy, but only at certain locations. The "Scratch Biscuits and Gravy," as McDonald's calls it, has been on the menu for quite some time, but you're sorely out of luck if you live in most northern states. The breakfast menu item is mainly available in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, though it's been known to unpredictably pop up at other locations around the country. If your local McDonald's doesn't list "Scratch Biscuits and Gravy" on the menu during breakfast hours, you'll have to go somewhere else to get your fix.