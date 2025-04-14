The Menu Item You Can Only Find At Southern McDonald's Locations
It's nice to feel like a regular while ordering at your favorite restaurants. You're confident rolling up to the window because you already know the easy hack for a cheaper Starbucks dirty chai latte or the best time of day to visit Buffalo Wild Wings. Odds are, if you follow this guide to ordering secret menu items like a pro, you'll walk away with something delicious every time, even at fast food restaurants like McDonald's.
Among the McMuffins and other breakfast sandwiches, you can also find biscuits and gravy, but only at certain locations. The "Scratch Biscuits and Gravy," as McDonald's calls it, has been on the menu for quite some time, but you're sorely out of luck if you live in most northern states. The breakfast menu item is mainly available in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee, though it's been known to unpredictably pop up at other locations around the country. If your local McDonald's doesn't list "Scratch Biscuits and Gravy" on the menu during breakfast hours, you'll have to go somewhere else to get your fix.
Is McDonald's Biscuits and Gravy any good?
McDonald's biscuits and gravy is made with two buttery biscuits smothered in a white sausage gravy. The gravy is comparable to Libby's Country Sausage Gravy, one which users on Reddit described as "delicious" and "a perfect hungover treat." The biscuits are scratch-made, similar to the kind used for other breakfast items such as the Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit and the Sausage Biscuit. The price varies per state, but it averages about $2-$4 a serving and is not available with the rest of McDonald's All-Day Breakfast offerings, whether or not the All-Day Breakfast makes a return.
At one point McDonald's biscuits and gravy was available nationwide, the chain discontinued the item some years ago and transitioned its offerings to a strictly regional basis. Biscuits and gravy is a traditionally beloved southern comfort food, so McDonald's limited its offering to the southeastern region of the country. Given the already vast offerings of the breakfast menu, the fast food giant's decision to cut biscuits and gravy accounts for the supply and demand of the item, keeping it available in the regions that would request it the most. So, if you spot biscuits and gravy on your local McDonald's menu, it's alright to brag!