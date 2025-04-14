Bobby Flay's Powerhouse Twist On Steak Sandwiches For An Extra Punch Of Flavor

It's no secret that Bobby Flay is a fan of steak. The celebrity chef has a go-to spot for a steak dinner in New York City, once owned a steakhouse, and offers all sorts of tricks for maximizing the flavor of a steak. Flay also enjoys a good steak sandwich, and his expert use of garlic bread in his open-faced recipe is an easy way to unlock a whole new level of flavor in a hearty classic.

As he demonstrates on an episode of Food Network's "Boy Meets Grill," the foundation of Flay's twist on the open-faced sandwich starts with a loaf of French bread. The bread is cut in half and brushed with a mix of butter, salt, pepper, and garlic puree before being placed on a grill, butter side down. The results speak for themselves, as the garlic bread adds flavor and works in harmony with the other ingredients.

Flay adds shaved provolone cheese on top of freshly grilled bread, adding a mild, smoky flavor (depending on the type of provolone used). Freshly cooked, warm steak is added atop the cheese, melting it into the bread. But the steak sandwich isn't finished just yet.