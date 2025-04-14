Bobby Flay's Powerhouse Twist On Steak Sandwiches For An Extra Punch Of Flavor
It's no secret that Bobby Flay is a fan of steak. The celebrity chef has a go-to spot for a steak dinner in New York City, once owned a steakhouse, and offers all sorts of tricks for maximizing the flavor of a steak. Flay also enjoys a good steak sandwich, and his expert use of garlic bread in his open-faced recipe is an easy way to unlock a whole new level of flavor in a hearty classic.
As he demonstrates on an episode of Food Network's "Boy Meets Grill," the foundation of Flay's twist on the open-faced sandwich starts with a loaf of French bread. The bread is cut in half and brushed with a mix of butter, salt, pepper, and garlic puree before being placed on a grill, butter side down. The results speak for themselves, as the garlic bread adds flavor and works in harmony with the other ingredients.
Flay adds shaved provolone cheese on top of freshly grilled bread, adding a mild, smoky flavor (depending on the type of provolone used). Freshly cooked, warm steak is added atop the cheese, melting it into the bread. But the steak sandwich isn't finished just yet.
Use grilled garlic bread for superior sandwiches
After garnishes and a few knife cuts, the open-faced steak sandwiches are transformed into finger food that's crunchy, cheesy, savory, and garlicky. Every part of this sandwich is packed with flavor. French bread is known for its crisp exterior and soft interior and retains its crispness when grilled, giving sandwiches like Flay's a crispy-crunchy contrast between the bread and the steak.
Grilled garlic bread isn't the only way Bobby Flay likes to put a twist on classic eats, however. It turns out, he's also a big fan of toasted bread. In fact, Flay believes that every hamburger bun should have two qualities, one of them being a toasted bun. According to the celebrity chef, this adds a crunchy texture and extra flavor. Flay also uses croissants in another variation of steak sandwiches that involves lightly grilling them in aluminum foil.
As Flay demonstrates, the best twists on classic recipes are surprisingly simple. Grilling garlic bread (homemade or otherwise) is an easy way to enhance the flavor of steak sandwiches, especially if other elements are already being grilled. Grilling the bread only takes a few minutes and sets up the rest of the sandwich for a satisfying culinary experience.