5 Ingredients You Can Use To Replace Eggs In Store-Bought Brownie Mix
With no end in sight to the skyrocketing price of eggs, it's time to start looking into egg alternatives that will keep your kitchen going without breaking the bank. When finding new ways to amp up store-bought meals with extra egg-free protein, there are plenty of cost-effective options. Baking your favorite brand of boxed brownie mix yields a delicious dessert, but a lack of eggs puts something of a crack in that plan. No yolks about it, there are a number of ingredients you can swap in place of eggs that will make your store-bought brownie mix taste just as good if not better than the original. Pick your preferences between a mix of aquafaba and flaxseeds, avocados, mayonnaise, thickened dairy products, or even mashed-up fruits to fulfill all of your eggless dessert desires.
The consistencies and flavors among these egg substitutes give you the opportunity to elevate your store-bought brownie mix above and beyond the basic. With added nutritional value in many of these alternatives, you might not even want to go back to using eggs in your mix again. Additionally, several of these choices are already kitchen staples that you can grab from your pantry or fridge in a pinch.
Aquafaba and flax
Did you know that the ultimate egg substitute is a hybrid of two popular options? Dubbed "flaxafaba," a simple combination of flaxseeds and the liquid leftover from canned chickpeas (aka aquafaba) becomes a substance that you can swap in place of eggs for a number of dishes. To make this egg replacement, mix 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed with 3 tablespoons of reserved chickpea water and allow at least 10-15 minutes for the mixture to gel, stirring once more before adding it to your recipe. The nutritional benefits of mixing aquafaba and ground flaxseeds include an extra helping of vitamins, iron, and folate from the chickpea liquid as well as fiber and protein from the flaxseeds.
When preparing a store-bought brownie mix using flaxseed and aquafaba egg substitute, take care to reduce the oil you're using to half the amount indicated by the box mix so they don't get too greasy. Also, ensure you've mixed your batter thoroughly so all ingredients have fully combined. Using this pair of so-called superfoods in place of eggs will give your box-mix brownies the right texture without sacrificing taste while also increasing the beneficial nutrient content of the dessert.
Avocado
If you're looking to turn your favorite store-bought brownie mix into a vegan-friendly version, then adding avocado in place of eggs is an excellent way to go. For one, avocado provides the added nutritional benefits of fiber, protein, and healthy fats. In addition, the creamy consistency is great for creating more of a fudge-like texture similar to that of a scratch-made vegan avocado brownie recipe.
To try this with your own brownie box mix, start with Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix or your preferred brand and add roughly one-quarter cup of mashed avocado instead of eggs. You'll be pleasantly surprised that the mild taste of the avocado effortlessly blends into the chocolatey goodness of the brownie mix without an unpleasant vegetable taste. This ingredient swap is both delicious and nutritious while also acting as a way to use up an overripe avocado to avoid food waste.
Mayonnaise
Although mayonnaise itself is a combination of eggs and oil, the condiment comes at a considerably more accessible price point than a dozen eggs. It also lasts longer in the refrigerator than a carton of expensive eggs. Similar to avocado, mayo seems to be largely associated with more savory dishes, which can put some people off from trying it as an egg replacement in a batch of brownies made from a store-bought mix. However, once you make the swap, you might want to keep mayonnaise in consideration for your regular dessert rotation. The creaminess, slight tang, and silky smooth texture will take your boxed brownie mix to new levels of tastiness.
To make the swap, use a ratio of between 3 tablespoons to one-quarter cup of mayonnaise per egg called for by your box mix. Start slowly with this addition and double-check your batter to ensure it has the ideal consistency. From there, make sure everything in the batter is thoroughly combined before baking your brownies to perfection.
Dairy staples
This ingredient swap is definitely not vegan, as it uses different animal-based milk and dairy products. For ultra-creamy brownies that are filled with rich flavor, using thickened dairy products such as sour cream, yogurt, or cream cheese in place of eggs is the best possible choice. This is especially true for milk chocolate brownies or any store-bought mix that already contains some dairy. Choosing Greek yogurt will give the proper consistency to your brownie mix while also adding a zing of tanginess and robust taste. If you really want to add extra flavor, try using a vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt instead of plain.
For this swap, you'll need approximately one-quarter cup of yogurt to replace one egg. Depending on your preferences, you can choose anything between a 2% or full-fat Greek yogurt to swap into your store-bought mix. Sour cream also blends well into a boxed mix and doesn't leave behind a sour taste. To use this swap, you'll need about 4 tablespoons to replace one egg. If swapping eggs with cream cheese, opt for roughly 3 tablespoons to replace one egg.
Mashed fruit
If you often keep bananas hanging around your kitchen until they get ripe enough for banana bread but too ripe to comfortably peel and eat, shelve the banana bread for another time and reach for your favorite store-bought brownie mix. When you want to make an easy addition of wholesome fruit nutrition to your boxed-mix brownies, either mashed bananas or a portion of applesauce make ideal ingredients to swap in for eggs. The extra sweetness and nutrient content definitely take your brownies to new heights. Plain applesauce is the optimal choice if you don't want as strong of a flavor influence on your overall brownie taste, though you can feel free to experiment with cinnamon applesauce or something similar for a hint of warming spice.
As for ratios, one-quarter cup of applesauce or mashed-up banana should suffice in place of one egg. Note that the banana will flavor your brownies a little bit more than unsweetened applesauce, which could be to your advantage if you want to lean into the fruit flavor. For example, if you intend to serve your brownies in an ice cream sundae, adding mashed bananas to your mix will give the brownies a sort of banana split vibe when paired with ice cream. No matter what egg alternative you choose, your brownies will be delicious. Plus, the ingredient swap will save you a headache in the grocery store checkout line.