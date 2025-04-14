5 Ingredients You Can Use To Replace Eggs In Store-Bought Brownie Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With no end in sight to the skyrocketing price of eggs, it's time to start looking into egg alternatives that will keep your kitchen going without breaking the bank. When finding new ways to amp up store-bought meals with extra egg-free protein, there are plenty of cost-effective options. Baking your favorite brand of boxed brownie mix yields a delicious dessert, but a lack of eggs puts something of a crack in that plan. No yolks about it, there are a number of ingredients you can swap in place of eggs that will make your store-bought brownie mix taste just as good if not better than the original. Pick your preferences between a mix of aquafaba and flaxseeds, avocados, mayonnaise, thickened dairy products, or even mashed-up fruits to fulfill all of your eggless dessert desires.

The consistencies and flavors among these egg substitutes give you the opportunity to elevate your store-bought brownie mix above and beyond the basic. With added nutritional value in many of these alternatives, you might not even want to go back to using eggs in your mix again. Additionally, several of these choices are already kitchen staples that you can grab from your pantry or fridge in a pinch.