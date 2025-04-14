Never Suffer Tough Beef Stir-Fry Again With Alex Guarnaschelli's Simple Tip

Stir-frying is a meal prep technique many households use on repeat during busy work weeks. This cooking method makes for a quick meal that's easy to customize based on who is sitting around the table. The actual meaning behind stir-fry relates to the constant movement or stirring of bite-size pieces of meats and veggies as they cook in just a little oil in a wok over high heat. The end result is crisp veggies, meats, and seafood that are juicy and succulent — or at least they should be in theory. However, if you are among those who find your protein a little tough, you want to take a page from Alex Guarnaschelli and cook your meat and veggies separately.

In a TikTok video, Guarnaschelli responds to a fan who asks why their beef always ends up "so tough and chewy" by encouraging them to cook their beef quickly at over high heat — separate from the other ingredients. "Cook all the vegetables, everything else, and then stir the beef in last minute. Don't drag the beef along for the ride the whole way," she shares, noting that it will be "overcooked" if mixed in too soon. Guarnaschelli added in the video caption that when she makes a stir-fry, "I use the same pan [and] saute things, one by one, and then combine."