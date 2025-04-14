5 Colorful Veggies You Can Use To Dye Your Easter Eggs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With dying eggs being an annual tradition, Easter has always been the one day of the year that you could play with your food. But while generic, store-bought liquid, gel, or liqua-gel food colorings are the usual egg dyeing agents of choice, you can also use your Easter egg-dyeing activity as a way to avoid food waste. There are many different fruits and vegetables you can use to dye your Easter eggs this spring and make full use of what you have sitting in the fridge.

From turmeric for yellow eggs to beets for pink ones, and from cabbage for purplish-blue eggs to spirulina for green — you can achieve any shade of pastel you like, and none of the veggies in your kitchen have to go to waste. Apart from saving yourself from throwing some perfectly good vegetables down the trash shoot, using your produce and plants to make natural dye for your Easter eggs can have some health benefits, as well.

There are things you should know about artificial food coloring, and they could just make you swear by these produce-based, all-natural Easter egg dyes for good. Just keep in mind that the actual color of your eggs could alter the results, and to stick with white-shelled eggs for the most true and vibrant colors. You can also double dip your eggs, starting with yellow and then dipping them into something like red or green to create other non-primary colors.