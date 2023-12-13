The Difference Between Liquid, Gel, And Liqua-Gel Food Colorings

Grocery stores are full of unique baking items that are ideal for specific situations and tasks, and that's very clear when it comes to the differences in food colorings. Most of us are probably familiar with those little squeeze tubes of food coloring in our family pantries, which found their way into homemade cakes and cookies. Those affordable general use food colorings are usually of the liquid variety, but that is actually only one of the many options you have for adding color to food and baked goods. Other commonly available, but slightly more specialized, styles of food coloring include gel and liqua-gel, which are both handled differently than liquid food coloring, and will produce different results.

The main variations between food coloring options are in the intensity of the color, and the consistency of the dye. Liquid coloring is the thinnest option, close to water, but that also means it will produce the least vibrant colors. Liqua-gel, as the name would imply, is a middle ground choice. It has a thicker but still liquid consistency, like a syrup, and will impart more color than just liquid. Gel food coloring, also known as gel paste, is the most solid, but just a small amount is needed when you're cooking. And while bakers may have their personal preferences, none of these are really "better" than the other. The difference in composition between liquid, liqua-gel, and gel food colorings just means they each work best in different circumstances.