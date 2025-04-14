The Worst Caribou Coffee Roast Is A Rude Wake-Up Call

To some who starts their day with a java boost, even the worst coffee is better than nothing. But, in a perfect world, a good cup of coffee can set the tone for an entire day. A good cup of coffee can provide the caffeine boost needed to get things done. A good cup of coffee can lift spirits and brighten moods. If you're looking for all those things in a humble cup of coffee, you won't find them in Caribou Coffee's Caribou blend.

We tried and ranked nine different at-home Caribou coffees, tasting each of the coffees black and prepared in a French press to see how close they came to what was promised on the packaging. The Caribou blend is a medium blend and meant to be a crowd-pleaser, but it didn't end up that way. Things started well enough as the smell of the pre-ground coffee was pleasant, but the niceties ended there.

The coffee proved to be very dark, even for a medium roast. Upon our first sip, we were shocked by how strong it tasted — very earthy, so much so that we had to reread the bag to make sure we weren't being misled. But no, it was indeed a strong coffee, which we noted would likely throw an unsuspecting coffee drinker for a loop.