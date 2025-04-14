The Worst Caribou Coffee Roast Is A Rude Wake-Up Call
To some who starts their day with a java boost, even the worst coffee is better than nothing. But, in a perfect world, a good cup of coffee can set the tone for an entire day. A good cup of coffee can provide the caffeine boost needed to get things done. A good cup of coffee can lift spirits and brighten moods. If you're looking for all those things in a humble cup of coffee, you won't find them in Caribou Coffee's Caribou blend.
We tried and ranked nine different at-home Caribou coffees, tasting each of the coffees black and prepared in a French press to see how close they came to what was promised on the packaging. The Caribou blend is a medium blend and meant to be a crowd-pleaser, but it didn't end up that way. Things started well enough as the smell of the pre-ground coffee was pleasant, but the niceties ended there.
The coffee proved to be very dark, even for a medium roast. Upon our first sip, we were shocked by how strong it tasted — very earthy, so much so that we had to reread the bag to make sure we weren't being misled. But no, it was indeed a strong coffee, which we noted would likely throw an unsuspecting coffee drinker for a loop.
Just not our cup of coffee
Caribou Coffee offers plenty of refreshing and satisfying drinks, but we feel the Caribou home blend is best enjoyed in small doses. It may be the chain's signature blend — one that Caribou claims is so good that "we put our name on it" — but we don't think it has the mass appeal of other at-home blends.
As we saw on the packaging, the Caribou blend promises a well-rounded, sweet flavor with hints of woodsy spice. We picked up on the peppery notes, noting that they helped give the coffee a chewy quality. Still, we'd prefer to sip on Caribou's Fireside blend or French Roast — which we ranked first and second in our rankings, respectively.
Caribou's medium roast signature blend may have left a surprising taste on our tongues, but we know coffee drinkers love all kinds of blends. While we likely won't be filling our cups with it anytime soon, it may be a good choice for making coffee ice cream. The java-charged sweet treat is the perfect vessel for homemade ice cream because it's a happy medium between light and dark roasts, allowing for some of its flavor notes to come out.