12 Caribou Coffee Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best

Nowadays, anytime we talk or think about coffee, all we hear is Starbucks, Starbucks, Starbucks. Sure, the shop is one of the biggest names in the java space, and yes, it churns out some undeniably tasty sips. But other chains with a smaller footprint deserve some love too — including chains like Caribou Coffee.

Caribou may not have the same global dominance, but with almost 500 locations in the U.S. (primarily in the Upper Midwest) and even more worldwide, it's far from a small player. Plus, it has ambitious expansion plans to franchise into the West and Southeast. At these traditional and drive-thru-only store concepts, employees and customers alike live by the motto "Life is short. Stay awake for it." But, the brand doesn't limit itself to just one energizing beverage category.

Coffee is undoubtedly at the forefront, in the form of lattes, mochas, roasts, cold presses, and more. Then, the chain diversifies with offerings like energy drinks, hot chocolate, teas, smoothies, and fruit shakers. A rainbow of colorful options sit on the menu, and I devoted time to testing out some of its selections so you don't have to. I picked classics, newer introductions, and even a few seasonal beverages and judged them primarily based on ingredient mix and flavor. However, I also considered caffeine levels, nutrition, and overall uniqueness. Let's see which drinks are best suited to not only wake you up, but also enliven your taste buds.

