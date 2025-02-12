12 Caribou Coffee Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best
Nowadays, anytime we talk or think about coffee, all we hear is Starbucks, Starbucks, Starbucks. Sure, the shop is one of the biggest names in the java space, and yes, it churns out some undeniably tasty sips. But other chains with a smaller footprint deserve some love too — including chains like Caribou Coffee.
Caribou may not have the same global dominance, but with almost 500 locations in the U.S. (primarily in the Upper Midwest) and even more worldwide, it's far from a small player. Plus, it has ambitious expansion plans to franchise into the West and Southeast. At these traditional and drive-thru-only store concepts, employees and customers alike live by the motto "Life is short. Stay awake for it." But, the brand doesn't limit itself to just one energizing beverage category.
Coffee is undoubtedly at the forefront, in the form of lattes, mochas, roasts, cold presses, and more. Then, the chain diversifies with offerings like energy drinks, hot chocolate, teas, smoothies, and fruit shakers. A rainbow of colorful options sit on the menu, and I devoted time to testing out some of its selections so you don't have to. I picked classics, newer introductions, and even a few seasonal beverages and judged them primarily based on ingredient mix and flavor. However, I also considered caffeine levels, nutrition, and overall uniqueness. Let's see which drinks are best suited to not only wake you up, but also enliven your taste buds.
12. Cappuccino
If you're looking for a slow and easy start to your morning, this Caribou cappuccino is not for you. It's more of a splash-water-in-your-face-while-blowing-an-air-horn kind of wake-up call. The chain does not specify on its website just how many espresso shots fill the cup. But, I would venture to guess that at least three are involved, or enough to energize multiple java junkies for an entire day. I do prefer my coffee strong, but this takes it to another level.
The cappuccino makeup is simple and standard: espresso and steamed milk topped with what Caribou calls a "deep layer" of foam. My layer wasn't all that deep, or maybe it just dissolved quickly into the light brown liquid. The 2% milk didn't hold up its end of the bargain either; it leaves you to confront the espresso bitterness head-on. Without a creamy mouthfeel and more harmony between ingredients, the classic drink failed to leave an impression beyond a relentless aftertaste. If you just want the buzz and can endure the taste, have at it. Otherwise, beware of this caffeine surge. You may be better off spinning up your own homemade cappuccino.
11. Iced honey lavender latte
Honey lavender is in full bloom at Caribou. The flavor debuted in 2024 but returned in January 2025 to ring in the New Year. Florals for spring seem more fitting (maybe not groundbreaking, but fitting). However, the flavor is here to stay, so it will still be around to see the seasons begin to turn.
The drink is sweet and smooth coming off your tongue. But, the feeling dissipates into disappointment as soon as it actually reaches your taste buds. Honey doesn't play a large role and sweetness is in short supply all around. Instead, lavender takes over with a bold floral earthiness. I suppose it's meant to taste fresh and light with a touch of whimsy. But, all I could think was that I was drinking soap or the liquid from a Glade plug-in, stirred into a mix of espresso and milk, and served ice.
I really wanted to like this one. I thought it could have been my new sip of the spring. Unfortunately, it's not the drink for me. I also can't hide my dismay that it looks like your average everyday iced coffee with no purple shading or mesmerizing swirls.
10. Hot Crafted Press
The Crafted Press is a Caribou original — its own elevated version of a cold brew coffee. To make it, the chain starts by soaking coffee grounds in water for hours to pull out that rich flavor. It's then filtered and nitrogen is added in for a creamier profile. The chain claims this base is less acidic than the cold brews you'll find elsewhere. Lastly, the pièce de résistance: a combination of cream, milk, or sugar to taste(flavor shots are also on the table if you so choose).
But, here's the catch. You can also order this beverage hot. After soaking, filtering, and infusing with nitrogen, this heated version is made by steaming the coffee before adding milk and sugar. Out of curiosity, I ordered this rendition and quickly realized I should have stuck with the original. The hot cocoa-colored beverage delivers a burnt or over-roasted drip coffee taste — which possibly is related to the steaming process. There was minimal milk and not enough sugar to cover it up or improve the experience. After categorizing it as a no-frills but nothing special kind of drink, I couldn't help but think that cold brew coffee is better left cold.
9. Blue raspberry lemonade energy drink
The chain is called Caribou Coffee, but it doesn't limit itself to just one category of caffeinated beverages. In the summer of 2024, the chain also tacked energy drinks on to its U.S. menu. A rainbow of flavors are available, from strawberry pineapple and peach mango to pomegranate açai and lavender. I decided to taste two of them, the first being this blue raspberry lemonade.
In terms of their make-up, these fruity drinks are similar to Starbucks' own iced energy drinks, but with more caffeine. Small Caribou energy drinks contain 135 milligrams, mediums have 200 milligrams, larges contain 270 milligrams, and extra larges boast 400 — or the equivalent of about six espresso shots.
Before I get into the taste, I have to commend the blue raspberry lemonade flavor on its gorgeous color. It was like deep blue ocean water poured into a plastic cup. The flavor wasn't quite as awe-inspiring, but it has a few things going for it. With a light fizz, it introduces itself first with notes of sweet, cotton candy blue raspberry. Then, it ends off with a citrusy lemon splash. Compared to other specialty coffees and unique, intricately designed drinks, it doesn't stand out. But, I could see how it could be refreshing and revitalizing on a warm day.
8. Berry-C energy drink with coconut milk cold foam
Berry-C is another one of Caribou's energy drink options. It contains the same caffeine count as the latter and has an identical level of effervescence. But, instead of blue raspberry and lemonade, it's infused with berry flavors and Vitamin C. Plus, it throws in a layer of coconut milk cold foam on top.
In order to take in all the components at once, I would recommend giving this one a good stir before diving in. Make sure to snap your Instagram pic before you do so, though. The berry designation is quite vague; I picked up on blueberry notes more than anything else. It's fresh, but also leans toward the syrupy side. The coconut milk, on the other hand, does not give off a strong tropical coconut taste. It seems like it was added to the recipe more for aesthetics and to give the beverage a creamier consistency — which I'm not necessarily mad about. This foam addition is what pushed the Berry-C energy drink slightly ahead of the standard blue raspberry lemonade. Luckily, the coconut milk cold foam is a topping you can add to any refreshment you desire, in addition to accompaniments like oat milk cold foam, espresso whip, caramel drizzle, cinnamon sprinkle, or marshmallow topping.
7. Hot caramel High Rise
The caramel High Rise is listed as a signature drink. Caribou even went so far as to trademark the term "High Rise" for this beverage. Though, it doesn't come right out and explain the term. But, I can speculate that the name possibly refers to the whipped cream and caramel drizzle piled high on top of the beverage. Or, maybe it's just so good that it makes you feel on top of the world?
Either way, at its foundation, the High Rise is essentially just a latte made up of espresso and steamed milk combined with real caramel. I ordered mine hot — though it does come iced, blended, or in nitro form — and as I popped off the lid, I immediately noticed that there was no fluffy dollop of whipped cream. It didn't look like it had simply liquified either. It appeared that it was never there to begin with. There goes one High Rise theory.
What I did observe was a film of what looked like syrup on the surface. This saccharine and oily substance coated my lips after each sip and introduced the rest of the caramel-drenched beverage. The flavor is strongly sweet, but hints of java peek through just enough. I'd say it's a great option for sweet tooths, but it's one that serious coffee drinkers would likely scoff at.
6. Hot berry white mocha
Why choose between a coffee or a refreshing berry beverage when you can have both fused into one cup? This Caribou creation tests the boundaries of what a coffee should be – and, in my opinion, it was worth the risk. It mixes real chocolate into espresso and steamed milk, then raspberry flavoring is mixed in. The result is a smooth sip that tastes as if you used the leftover milk from a berry cereal as creamer. Or, like a chocolate raspberry cheesecake whirled into a drinkable form.
White chocolate mochas can be found anywhere and everywhere; they stand proudly on most coffee shop menu boards. But, the berry component makes for a unique twist on a classic. Mixing bright fruity notes with the tastes of rich coffee and decadent chocolate makes for a drink that enlightens the taste buds and stands out amongst a sea of standard cups of joe. I don't think this is an every day kind of coffee that I could wake up to each morning. But, it would make for a great special treat every now and then. That, or I could see it making a name for itself as the official drink of Valentine's Day.
5. Vanilla Caribou Cooler
"It's giving Frappuccino" – as the kids would say. The Coolers from Caribou follow that same Starbucks blended beverage ideology, except they actually cost a bit more — if you can believe it. In terms of taste and overall enjoyability, though, the two competitors are just about dead even. Caribou's coffee blends ice and vanilla flavoring to make a creamy slushie or coffee smoothie of sorts. This texture is beyond satisfying and the blend is sweet, but not too sweet. Another high point is the whipped topping. The melt-in-your-mouth buttery sensation it offers makes the last few sips of the drink the best few sips. I'm still upset I didn't get to experience this on my High Rise.
This is one of those beverages that could turn even the most avid coffee haters to the dark side. At the same time, it also aligns more closely with a dessert or sweet treat rather than a morning coffee. But hey, anything to get you through the day right? You can also enjoy vanilla in your espresso or standard coffee, or opt for a pumpkin Cooler instead (which I, interestingly enough, found served on the menu in January).
4. Hot classic chai latte
If you need a break from coffee and energy drinks (or just a break from everything), this chai tea latte is at your service. It's the perfect blend of sweet and spice and everything nice that makes you want to cozy up with a good book. Black tea infused with classic chai spices, like cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, and mixed with steamed milk makes for a creamy beverage that's smooth and comforting, but with enough flavor to pique your taste buds with each sip. For comparison, I think it closely matches the chai latte served at Panera, but with heightened spice intensity. Overall, it has more sophistication than something like the vanilla Cooler or the berry mocha. But it's not quite craveable enough to earn a spot in the top three Caribou drinks.
And, there's more where that came from. Caribou also offers a spiced chai tea latte, which sounds redundant if you ask me — but maybe it ups the spice ante even further? You can also get a pumpkin chai and a slew of other hot and iced teas. Craving chamomile? No problem. Want to soothe your throat with Earl Grey or hot cinnamon tea? You got it. Need a refreshing glass of green tea? Coming right up. And, don't get us started on the matcha options (we'll get to that here in a minute).
3. Strawberry fruit shaker
Fruit shakers arrived on the Caribou scene at the same time as energy drinks. They consist of coconut milk, fruit bases made in partnership with Tractor Beverage, ice, other flavorings, and dried fruit on top. Everything is shaken, not stirred, together. The appropriately-named shakers come in three fruity options, including peach, berry punch, and strawberry — my sip of choice.
The appearance was not quite as appealing as I expected. The drink is a cloudy, muted pink with strawberry bits floating on the top. The taste, though, is just as one would predict. It's like a watery, yet tasty smoothie. The consistency is similar to a hard-pressed juice, but it's made creamy via the coconut milk base. If you had told me the strawberries were fresh-picked, I would have believed you. They infuse each swig with a flush of sweetness, and paired with the tropical coconut, I found myself craving a climate of sun and sand.
I had to wonder how well the peach or berry punch (with flavors of pomegranate and dark cherry) would groove with the coconut milk. But the pairing in the strawberry fruit shaker proved quite harmonious.
2. Vanilla espresso shaker
Can't decide between an espresso drink or a refreshing iced coffee? This shaker (not to be confused with the previous fruit shakers) offers the best of both worlds. And, it turns out to be one of the best cold coffee drinks I've ever indulged in. Fresh espresso is shaken with vanilla and ice to form the foundation. Then, a splash of oat milk is poured on top, creating an alluring ombre look. The drink does settle significantly. So, I would recommend giving it a few good stirs (or whirls in the cup, since it isn't served with a straw) before diving in.
From that first taste, you can tell the espresso is putting a strong foot forward — a small version of the drink does contain 255 milligrams of caffeine after all. But, the milk and vanilla balance it out with a smooth creaminess that makes it far less offensive than the cappuccino (which I'm still bitter about). It's also not terribly off the tracks in terms of sweetness. It's not low-sugar by any means, but it does contain less than some of the other beverages on this list.
Vanilla is a classic that won't steer you wrong. But, you can also order an espresso shaker in flavors like pumpkin, white chocolate, caramel, and honey lavender. Enjoy that last one at your own risk.
1. Frozen matcha with bubbles
It may not be coffee, or overly caffeinated, but this frozen matcha tea won my heart. The blended beverage stands out for its uniqueness. Sure, other coffee shops may serve matcha teas. Some may even blend them — for example, Dunkin' has something fairly similar on its menu board called a frozen matcha latte. But, other companies don't do it quite this well, or add a succulent surprise to the bottom of the cup.
This drink, which is made up of matcha tea powder blended with ice, vanilla, half-and-half, and Caribou's shake mix, could stand by itself. It's smooth and sweet with the perfect amount of matcha earthiness. Then, there's the coconut coffee jellies at its base that get sucked up the wide-lipped straw with every gulp. These aren't like the chewy tapioca pearls or bursting boba bubbles. Their texture is similar to that of pineapple, but squishier. They exude the mildest coconut taste to complement, rather than detract, from the tea. I could eat them in handfuls like candy. The price tag certainly makes this beverage an occasional indulgence. But, it's worth the splurge in every way possible.
Methodology
Comparing coffees, teas, and energy drinks isn't always an apples-to-apples situation. But, determining Caribou's best ultimately comes down to just a few key factors. Number one is simple: Does it taste good? It's difficult to enjoy a cup of joe drenched in bitterness or a beverage whose flavor is better suited for a candle.
Next, ingredients and nutrition are up. Sugar overloads or caffeine bombs were not highly favored. And, the ingredient list had to have a nice flow all-around. Lastly, I looked for one-of-a-kind beverages piqued my interest before I even took that first sip. There's something about a never-before-seen drink you can't get anywhere else that has a certain appeal. A beverage like the bubble-infused frozen matcha isn't just a copied recipe. It offers a certain je ne sais quoi that pushed it into the top spot.