The Worst Canned Refried Beans Have A Seriously Off-Putting Taste

Nothing compares to the refried beans you get as a side at your favorite Mexican restaurant; they're perfectly seasoned and creamy yet still have a bite to them, and they pair perfectly with rice. Though, in the spirit of saving money, store-bought refried beans are a go-to ingredient for at-home Mexican nights and Taco Tuesdays. They are super cheap, and there are a variety of options at most supermarkets. You can choose between fat-free, no spice or seasoning added, or the works versions. We tested and ranked 11 of the best and worst canned refried beans to narrow down the selection for you, and La Costeña's Refried Pinto Beans came in last place.

This brand was one of the cheapest options at Walmart, and, in this case, that price directly reflects its lower quality. It doesn't matter how cheap they are if they aren't enjoyable. Walmart customer reviews warn you not to waste your money on these beans that taste almost rotten. Despite the peppers added for flavor, these beans have a chemical taste reminiscent of a chlorinated swimming pool. Thanks to the addition of soybean oil, they also are unpleasantly greasy in texture and flavor. That higher fat content also knocks off points in the eyes of many. You're better off reaching for a brand with fewer ingredients and additives, like La Preferida's Organic Refried Beans.