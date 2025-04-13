The Worst Canned Refried Beans Have A Seriously Off-Putting Taste
Nothing compares to the refried beans you get as a side at your favorite Mexican restaurant; they're perfectly seasoned and creamy yet still have a bite to them, and they pair perfectly with rice. Though, in the spirit of saving money, store-bought refried beans are a go-to ingredient for at-home Mexican nights and Taco Tuesdays. They are super cheap, and there are a variety of options at most supermarkets. You can choose between fat-free, no spice or seasoning added, or the works versions. We tested and ranked 11 of the best and worst canned refried beans to narrow down the selection for you, and La Costeña's Refried Pinto Beans came in last place.
This brand was one of the cheapest options at Walmart, and, in this case, that price directly reflects its lower quality. It doesn't matter how cheap they are if they aren't enjoyable. Walmart customer reviews warn you not to waste your money on these beans that taste almost rotten. Despite the peppers added for flavor, these beans have a chemical taste reminiscent of a chlorinated swimming pool. Thanks to the addition of soybean oil, they also are unpleasantly greasy in texture and flavor. That higher fat content also knocks off points in the eyes of many. You're better off reaching for a brand with fewer ingredients and additives, like La Preferida's Organic Refried Beans.
What goes into the perfect refried bean
While other brands are better than La Costeña, most still won't give you that authentic taqueria taste. For this, dried beans are the best choice for refried beans, so you have more control over the flavor and texture. Although more time-consuming, the method isn't hard. Soak dried beans overnight, simmer them in water for about an hour, and drain. Then, transfer them to a skillet with a bit of fat and your spices and aromatics, mash them up, and cook them to your desired consistency. Contrary to what the name would lead you to believe, the beans aren't fried twice; they are cooked once in water and then barely pan-fried while mashed.
If your pantry is already stocked, a few simple ingredients can improve any canned refried beans. You can doctor them up with additional seasonings of your choice, like epazote (a Mexican spice), garlic, onion powder, chili powder, or even chili lime seasoning. Canned refried beans can also be elevated with acidic additions like vinegar or lime juice.