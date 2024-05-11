The Aromatic Ingredient You Need To Improve Canned Refried Beans

Whether you're dining in a Mexican restaurant, taqueria, or from a street cart, refried beans are likely on the menu. Traditional Mexican restaurants often elaborate their refried beans with lard for a savory, rich upgrade. Canned refried beans, while convenient, are considerably less flavorful than their homemade or restaurant-made counterparts. But lard isn't the only restaurant-worthy upgrade for refried beans. Use epazote for an aromatic addition that's as flavorful as it is authentic.

Epazote is an herb and a native crop as essential to indigenous Mexican cuisine as corn, chili peppers, and tomatoes. Its unique and pungent flavor is something like a cross between oregano, anise, and mint, making it the ultimate savory aromatic to infuse broths, season meats, or blend into salsas. It complements equally robust flavors like chilies, but is also strong enough to single-handedly brighten ultra-rich dishes like cheese quesadillas.

Epazote is a common seasoning for a pot of pinto or charro beans, providing a zesty, aromatic complement to their earthy richness while standing up to the intensity of the spices, chilies, and meat stewed along with them. Since stewed beans are essentially the precursor to refried beans, epazote has more than proven itself the perfect candidate to add flavor to canned refried beans, Furthermore, epazote is a longstanding herbal remedy for digestive problems. So, not only will it add a distinctly delicious flavor to refried beans, but it should also help prevent them from becoming the musical fruit we used to sing about as children.