Embrace Your Inner Hobbit At One Of Rhode Island's Unique Dining Experiences

With its vast coastline, historic mansions, and top-class universities, Rhode Island has long been a destination for students, athletes, and beachgoers alike. Even the Kennedys couldn't resist the Ocean State once summer rolled around, and Taylor Swift's famous mansion sits high on some of the area's most beautiful cliffs. But while most associate Little Rhody with the best lobster rolls in the Northeast and thick slices of Rhode Island tavern chocolate cake, you will find that one of the state's most unique dining experiences is tucked away from the coast — and, believe it or not, it's partially inspired by Hobbits.

The Maker's Mark Hobbit Houses are the brainchild of The Preserve Sporting Club and Resort, located just 30 minutes from the Atlantic coast in Richmond. Inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" novels, the intimate cave-like structures are built into the resort's hillside, resembling a setting from a storybook. There are three houses in total, each complete with stone floors and walls, a round wooden door, and a grass-covered roof.

Additionally, there are tree trunks incorporated into the architecture, fire pits, and winding stone paths that lead to the doors. The purpose of the houses isn't to simply attract "Lord of the Rings" superfans, however. These are private dining venues that can be rented out for small groups — and you don't have to know a thing about Middle-earth to enjoy a meal there.