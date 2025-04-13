Embrace Your Inner Hobbit At One Of Rhode Island's Unique Dining Experiences
With its vast coastline, historic mansions, and top-class universities, Rhode Island has long been a destination for students, athletes, and beachgoers alike. Even the Kennedys couldn't resist the Ocean State once summer rolled around, and Taylor Swift's famous mansion sits high on some of the area's most beautiful cliffs. But while most associate Little Rhody with the best lobster rolls in the Northeast and thick slices of Rhode Island tavern chocolate cake, you will find that one of the state's most unique dining experiences is tucked away from the coast — and, believe it or not, it's partially inspired by Hobbits.
The Maker's Mark Hobbit Houses are the brainchild of The Preserve Sporting Club and Resort, located just 30 minutes from the Atlantic coast in Richmond. Inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" novels, the intimate cave-like structures are built into the resort's hillside, resembling a setting from a storybook. There are three houses in total, each complete with stone floors and walls, a round wooden door, and a grass-covered roof.
Additionally, there are tree trunks incorporated into the architecture, fire pits, and winding stone paths that lead to the doors. The purpose of the houses isn't to simply attract "Lord of the Rings" superfans, however. These are private dining venues that can be rented out for small groups — and you don't have to know a thing about Middle-earth to enjoy a meal there.
On the menu at the Hobbit House
While the Hobbit Houses are designed to make diners feel as if they have entered a fairytale, there is no cheesy theme as far as the menu is concerned. The upscale four-course experience includes dishes like roasted pheasant, honey lavender salad, and a butternut squash burrata salad. There are also artisanal cheeses, charred Brussels sprouts with bacon fig jam, and comforting desserts like bourbon maple bread pudding. Each course is paired with a different Maker's Mark bourbon, and everything is prepared using Le Creuset cookware.
Diners have written some glowing reviews online about the experience, particularly regarding the service. While some comments concerning the food have been mixed, most mention the memorable touches like campfire s'mores and a warming hearth. Additionally, others appreciate the minimal interiors — the houses are actually former root cellars — and The Preserve has steered clear of any kitsch decor, sticking instead to carved wooden barrel tables, simple candles, and mood lighting.
The experience apparently books up fast, so any interested "Hobbit" fans may want to scurry online quickly. While you are there, check out these 11 foods you have to try if you visit Rhode Island, because, at least in our opinion, no fairytale experience is complete without coffee milk and pizza strips.