The Rhode Island Tavern You Need To Visit Just For The Chocolate Cake

What's so special about this cake? Death by Chocolate just happens to check all the boxes of what makes an extraordinary cake. First, it's obviously moist and tender. Second, it features rich, indulgent chocolate through and through, from the cake itself to the generously applied frosting. Third, the size is impressive, with six delectable layers in every slice. And fourth, it has major aesthetic appeal, with that pavé crust of chocolate morsels practically begging you to bite into it.

But don't just take our word for it. Yelp reviews make it sound even more tempting. Satisfied diner June S. wrote on Yelp, "This cake was the cake to die for, especially for chocolate lovers. There is nothing but chocolate here, but in different texture and flavor. Very moist, decadent, velvety and just melt in your mouth." Meanwhile, Maddie W. raved on Yelp, "Seeing that it is the greatest chocolate cake I have ever eaten in my entire life this place gets 10 stars. WHAT DO YOU PUT IN THIS CAKE??" As if that's not enough, in 2014, its reputation travelled all the way to the White House, when Barack Obama's campaign made a special stop at Gregg's to pick up a whole Death by Chocolate cake.

No doubt all these reviews have your mouth watering, but what if you can't get to Providence any time soon? Never fear, you can try our own version of Death by Chocolate Cake, or whip up a double batch of our Chocolate Layer Cake and stack the layers sky-high.

