How Hard Is It To Eat Gluten-Free In Italy? How To Build A Meal Without Bread Or Pasta

Gluten seems unavoidable in Italy. After all, the country is known for its grain-based delights like pasta and pizza. However, the reality is that gluten-free dining isn't impossible, nor is it particularly hard. In fact, about 1% of the Italian population is either celiac or gluten intolerant, which means alternative dining options do exist. The trick for travellers is simply knowing which menu items to seek out to feel just as satiated and in love with Italian food as those without dietary restrictions.

First things first, we recommend taking advantage of all available resources when visiting Italy. The useful Associazione Italiana Celiachia (AIC) has a website and an app that provide lists of certified gluten-free eateries across each region, which can expand your dining options and provide peace of mind. Additionally, always speak with staff about your allergies and intolerances when dining elsewhere. To simplify communication, either present a translation card or remember phrases like "sono celiaco/a" (I'm celiac) or "sono intollerante al glutine" (I'm gluten intolerant).

For the best experience, it's also important to follow the same dietary rules that you would when dining back home. For example, choose foods like fruits, vegetables, dairy, eggs, and proteins that are naturally void of gluten. Of course, since dishes may be prepared or served with potential allergens, we've compiled a list of suitable options to look out for at various mealtimes in Italy that will help ensure you don't make any tummy-turning mistakes while dining in restaurants.