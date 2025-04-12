The Best Steak 'N Shake Milkshake Blows Shamrock Shakes Out Of The Water

McDonald's seasonal menu offerings have a cult-like following, including the legendary Shamrock Shake and its surprising flavor. Fans of this green-colored shake with a minty-vanilla taste count the days for it to make its annual appearance in March. It's creamy, velvety smooth, and delicious. Its biggest flaw is that it's seasonal. But if waiting 11 months is out of the question every year before you get to drink one of these, you may want to switch to Steak 'n Shake's Oreo Mint Cookie shake. According to Tasting Table's list of Steak 'n Shake milkshakes ranked worst to best, this shake blows the iconic Shamrock Shake out of the water.

Consistency and taste were the determining factors our milkshake tester assessed to make this determination. The shake had to be thick and smooth, but easy to suck through a straw. The taste had to be sweet but not overwhelming, and if it was blended with other flavors or add-ins, the flavors had to complement each other and not work against one another. Steak 'n Shake's Oreo Mint Cookie shake uses real vanilla ice cream blended with Oreo cookie pieces and cool mint syrup, and it's garnished with whipped cream, Oreo cookie pieces, a whole Oreo cookie, and a maraschino cherry. It has a mild, cool mint taste that is in harmony with the crushed bits of chocolate cookies. The contrast in texture gives a milkshake drinker the perfect sip of creamy ice cream and crunch.