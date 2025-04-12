The Best Steak 'N Shake Milkshake Blows Shamrock Shakes Out Of The Water
McDonald's seasonal menu offerings have a cult-like following, including the legendary Shamrock Shake and its surprising flavor. Fans of this green-colored shake with a minty-vanilla taste count the days for it to make its annual appearance in March. It's creamy, velvety smooth, and delicious. Its biggest flaw is that it's seasonal. But if waiting 11 months is out of the question every year before you get to drink one of these, you may want to switch to Steak 'n Shake's Oreo Mint Cookie shake. According to Tasting Table's list of Steak 'n Shake milkshakes ranked worst to best, this shake blows the iconic Shamrock Shake out of the water.
Consistency and taste were the determining factors our milkshake tester assessed to make this determination. The shake had to be thick and smooth, but easy to suck through a straw. The taste had to be sweet but not overwhelming, and if it was blended with other flavors or add-ins, the flavors had to complement each other and not work against one another. Steak 'n Shake's Oreo Mint Cookie shake uses real vanilla ice cream blended with Oreo cookie pieces and cool mint syrup, and it's garnished with whipped cream, Oreo cookie pieces, a whole Oreo cookie, and a maraschino cherry. It has a mild, cool mint taste that is in harmony with the crushed bits of chocolate cookies. The contrast in texture gives a milkshake drinker the perfect sip of creamy ice cream and crunch.
The options and the ice cream also set this shake apart
The flavor and texture are not all there is to love about Steak 'n Shake's Oreo Mint Cookie shake. You can customize it and add more cookie pieces or chocolate syrup — a real game-changer. It gives the drinker a say in how sweet, crunchy, and chocolatey this drink is. Sure, McDonald's Shamrock Shake has a velvet consistency like every other shake you've probably experienced, but that's it. Steak 'n Shake's customization and added crunch set it apart in a big way. But, perhaps the type of ice cream each uses is the true differentiator.
McDonald's Shamrock Shake is made using a lush yet airy and light vanilla soft serve, while Steak 'n Shake uses a denser version that is hand-scooped. This old-school technique definitely sets this Oreo Mint Cookie shake apart from the Shamrock Shake, giving you a thicker, richer experience. The flavor, texture, and overall quality of Steak 'n Shake's Oreo Mint Cookie shake make it a frozen treat winner that can be enjoyed year-round. So, skip the Shamrock Shake and the Big Mac at McDonald's and go straight to Steak 'n Shake. Your taste buds will thank you.