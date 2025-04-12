Follow Ina Garten's Shopping Advice To Pick The Right Cheeses For Your Cheese Board

Few courses are more irresistible than cheese plates; they always please a crowd while entertaining and are fun to experiment with. We're always looking for tips on creating the ultimate cheese board, pairing cheese various with fruits, olives, nuts, spreads, and carbs. The whole point is that there's something for everyone, no matter their taste preferences, and there are things for people to discover, try, and talk about. But that's where things can get a little tricky — how many cheeses should you aim for? What kinds? How different should each be from the others? Luckily, Ina Garten has us covered. With the Barefoot Contessa's most popular cookbook being the ultimate hosting manual, Garten always saves us with her genius advice on cooking, shopping, and entertaining, all of which achieves delicious, memorable results with the least amount of stress possible.

The biggest mistake you can make when assembling a cheese board is overloading it, overwhelming guests with options. To make things easy, Garten breaks down a few categories to check off with your cheeses. First, think flavor: She recommends representing a range with somethingcreamy, buttery, and rich like brie; something sharp and maybe nutty like a cheddar or pecorino; and something that's unique, like fresh, funky goat cheese. Then, think texture, which this flavor range nails: You want that creamy element, which you get from brie and goat cheese; something harder like the cheddar; and maybe something crumbly like parmesan.