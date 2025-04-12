The Bold Seasoning That's A Must For Homemade Chipotle Crema
If "tame" is the first word that comes to mind when you hear the word "crema," then we hate to break it to you, but your crema game is in dire need of a level-up. Happily, chipotle crema is just the flavorful savior for the job — and a pinch of cumin makes it even better.
Cumin is made from the dried seeds of the annual Cuminum cyminum plant, sporting a highly-pigmented reddish brown color and an earthy, musky, and tangy taste. Its brightness is not unlike za'atar, but pungent cumin is warmer overall, more akin to spices like cinnamon in terms of heat intensity. Cumin is a staple ingredient in the culinary styles of Latin America, North Africa, India, and the Middle East, as well as a foundational element of curry powder, adobo blends, and taco seasoning.
Rich cumin naturally highlights the sweetness of vegetables while enhancing savory ingredients like meat and beans. Just a pinch of cumin takes your chipotle crema to the next level, showcasing the pepper's flavor while artfully complementing the existing flavor profile of whatever dish you choose to top with it. Ground cumin lasts in the pantry indefinitely, and considering all it takes is ½ teaspoon per batch of crema, one jar of cumin is enough to make dozens of servings. Foodies on a budget can be well-stocked without sacrificing impressive flavor when a dinner party rolls around or last-minute guests show up.
Add a pinch of cumin to homemade chipotle crema for a pleasure cruise around the palate
With its easy assembly and affordability, this flavorful crema might just become your new go-to condiment. To make it, take a cue from our super easy chipotle crema recipe. The star ingredient in this crema is canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, plus garlic, lime, sour cream, honey, salt, and (of course) a pinch of cumin. Many recipes call for whole dried cumin seeds, but for the most even incorporation into your crema, ground cumin works best. To assemble, simply toss all of the ingredients into a food processor and puree to combine. That's it — low prep and high payoff, dimensionality and balanced interplay that comes together in just five minutes. A half teaspoon of cumin per batch is all it takes, but as always, feel free to adjust to your preferred boldness to taste.
To serve, cumin-spiked chipotle crema would make a fabulous ]component atop these smoked chicken tacos. The cumin spice would bring depth to the bright orange bell pepper and sharp red onion. Or, add a dollop to these loaded ground beef taco bowls with avocado and lime — or, for plant-based eaters, these cauliflower rice burrito bowls with black beans and corn. You could add a dollop of crema to sesame pancakes or breakfast hashbrowns. It'd even be delicious on top of a southwestern omelet with a sprig of fresh cilantro to garnish.