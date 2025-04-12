The Bold Seasoning That's A Must For Homemade Chipotle Crema

If "tame" is the first word that comes to mind when you hear the word "crema," then we hate to break it to you, but your crema game is in dire need of a level-up. Happily, chipotle crema is just the flavorful savior for the job — and a pinch of cumin makes it even better.

Cumin is made from the dried seeds of the annual Cuminum cyminum plant, sporting a highly-pigmented reddish brown color and an earthy, musky, and tangy taste. Its brightness is not unlike za'atar, but pungent cumin is warmer overall, more akin to spices like cinnamon in terms of heat intensity. Cumin is a staple ingredient in the culinary styles of Latin America, North Africa, India, and the Middle East, as well as a foundational element of curry powder, adobo blends, and taco seasoning.

Rich cumin naturally highlights the sweetness of vegetables while enhancing savory ingredients like meat and beans. Just a pinch of cumin takes your chipotle crema to the next level, showcasing the pepper's flavor while artfully complementing the existing flavor profile of whatever dish you choose to top with it. Ground cumin lasts in the pantry indefinitely, and considering all it takes is ½ teaspoon per batch of crema, one jar of cumin is enough to make dozens of servings. Foodies on a budget can be well-stocked without sacrificing impressive flavor when a dinner party rolls around or last-minute guests show up.