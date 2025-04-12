Disco fries are the New Jersey potato dish that rivals poutine. The delightful diner snack is typically made with crinkle cut fries, mozzarella cheese, and brown gravy, but there are plenty of variations on this modern classic. Frozen french fries and store-bought gravy are great ingredients for added convenience, but there's nothing like making your fries from scratch. The perfect plate starts with how you fry the potatoes, which is why you should skip the beef tallow and grab some duck fat for elevated duck fat disco fries.

Comparing beef tallow to duck fat is, essentially, no contest. For one thing, duck fat has a lighter flavor that accentuates your fried potatoes without overwhelming them. In contrast, beef tallow enhances foods with a singular beefy flavor that would disrupt the overall profile of your disco fries. Duck fat is also lower in saturated fat than beef tallow and boasts potential health benefits such as the antioxidant properties of its monounsaturated oleic acid content. For a successful plate of disco fries, you need to strike the delicate balance between your fries, cheese, and gravy to create a cohesive and satisfying taste.