Give Your Queso The X Factor With This Roasted Veggie

A bowl of warm queso is a great snack to gather around and enjoy with friends. A basic smoky white queso dip recipe is easy to make and can be paired with a variety of suitable dippers such as tortilla chips, veggie sticks, and more. With so many ingredients that will level up your queso, one that will give it the most serious upgrade brings extra sweet and savory flavors and textural variety to the mix. Give your next bowl of homemade or store-bought queso an elote-style spin by adding roasted corn to the dip.

Roasted corn is an ideal ingredient for queso because its complex sweetness counters the tangy and savory flavors of a cheesy dip and provides both a unique taste and a chewy texture. The Maillard reaction occurs when heat alters proteins and sugar within the corn during roasting, enhancing its natural flavors while also creating new ones that wouldn't be present if it were steamed or boiled. With this in mind, there are a number of ways you can go about preparing an elevated bowl of roasted corn queso.