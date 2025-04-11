The Cut Of Beef You Absolutely Cannot Miss At Texas De Brazil

Brazilian steakhouses offer a smorgasbord of meat brought directly to your table. Without having to stand up and walk to any buffet, spits of meat and platters of meat-based dishes are carried to you and served. This is the kind of culinary experience carnivores dream of, and the popularity of such establishments is testament to the fact that there are plenty of eager eaters ready to dine.

Such barbecue-style restaurants can be traced to Southern Brazil in the 1950s. Two Brazilian brothers opened up a parallel concept in Texas in the 1980s and presented a fleet of dishes with rodízio-style dining to the American masses. One restaurant, Texas De Brazil, has since followed suit by offering up an assortment of meats for customers to sample. We tried the various cuts of meat served, but one in particular, the bone-in beef ribs, quickly captured our attention. These fatty morsels of meat are slow roasted, allowing all of the rich, beefy flavors from the bone to taste in every bite.