The Cut Of Beef You Absolutely Cannot Miss At Texas De Brazil
Brazilian steakhouses offer a smorgasbord of meat brought directly to your table. Without having to stand up and walk to any buffet, spits of meat and platters of meat-based dishes are carried to you and served. This is the kind of culinary experience carnivores dream of, and the popularity of such establishments is testament to the fact that there are plenty of eager eaters ready to dine.
Such barbecue-style restaurants can be traced to Southern Brazil in the 1950s. Two Brazilian brothers opened up a parallel concept in Texas in the 1980s and presented a fleet of dishes with rodízio-style dining to the American masses. One restaurant, Texas De Brazil, has since followed suit by offering up an assortment of meats for customers to sample. We tried the various cuts of meat served, but one in particular, the bone-in beef ribs, quickly captured our attention. These fatty morsels of meat are slow roasted, allowing all of the rich, beefy flavors from the bone to taste in every bite.
A feast to remember
While you can also dig into servings of filet mignon, Brazilian sausage, leg of lamb, bacon-wrapped chicken breast, and Parmesan-crusted pork loin at Texas De Brazil, the beef ribs hold a special place on our plates. For those with particularly hearty appetites, this all-you-can-eat grilled meat is accompanied by a list of side dishes including french fries, jasmine rice, black beans, fried bananas, and Brazilian cheese bread. A salad area offers roasted vegetables, charcuterie and cheeses, and chef-made salads for perusing, and a sweet roster of pies and cakes such as key lime pie, bananas foster pie, flan, Brazilian cheese cake, and chocolate mousse cake help complete the extravagent meal.
While Texas de Brazil has a smattering of locations throughout the United States, those who want to sink their teeth into ribs pronto can whip up beef ribs at home and serve their dishes with feijoada soup during colder months or bolinho de bacalhau as a unique appetizer. Of course, you may want to wash down your meal with a classic caipirinha.