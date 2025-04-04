Tony's Chocolonely Bars Recalled Over Hazardous Objects Found Inside Candy

It's a nice thing to treat yourself to a chocolate bar once in a while, but according to a new Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recall alert, some people who bought bars of Tony's Chocolonely found an extra "treat" inside that nobody should be eating. The recall affecting the popular chocolate bar brand – which you might recognize from its brightly colored wrappers — was issued by the FDA on April 2, 2025, and affects two Tony's Chocolonely products: the Tony's Chocolonely Everything Bar and Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar.

The voluntary recall was initiated after 12 people reported the presence of small stones in their chocolate bars, which are supposedly left over from improper filtering that happened during the almond harvesting and cleaning processes. Although the company says there have been no issues reported in North America yet, you should still be on the lookout, as the bars were sold nationwide via retailers and the Tony's Chocolonely website, making this a large food recall. Luckily, it doesn't impact the brand's Chocolate Pretzel Toffee flavor, which is the popular candy bar that isn't remotely overrated.

The two bars being recalled were distributed from February 7, 2025, to March 24, 2025, so any affected products purchased within that range should be checked. The chocolate bars are both 6.35 ounces and can be identified by their best by dates and lot numbers, which are printed on the narrow side of the bar's wrapping. The recalled Everything Bar will be lot numbers 4327, 4330, 4331, M4331, and ML4331 with best by dates of November 22, 25, or 26 of 2025. The affected Dark Almond Sea Salt Bars have lot numbers 163094, 162634, M162634, and ML162634 with best by dates of February 28, 2026, or April 2, 2026.