Coca-Cola Is Recalling Over 10,000 Cans From These 2 States

People expect food safety scares to originate in things like fresh vegetables or packaged meat, but the latest recall is affecting something decidedly less fresh: Coca-Cola. According to a recall statement put out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 24, a Coca-Cola bottling firm issued a recall for 10,000 cans of the popular soda that were shipped to the midwestern states of Illinois and Wisconsin. The recall is over potential foreign objects in the cans, specifically plastic.

The products affected by the recall are only found in 12-packs of Coca-Cola Original Taste that were shipped to those two states in a total of 864 cases. If you are in the affected area and have purchased a Coca-Cola 12-pack, the recalled cases can be identified with a pack UPC of 0 49000-02890 4, and the individual cans will have a UPC 0 49000-00634 6. The packs will also have a date code of SEP2925MDA and a time stamp of 1100-1253. Although recalled products have likely been pulled from the shelves, the order is only a few weeks old, so take extra precaution. If you have purchased one of the recalled 12-packs, it should not be consumed and should instead be returned to the retailer for a refund. If you have further questions about the recall, the FDA can be reached by calling 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332).