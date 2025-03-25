Coca-Cola Is Recalling Over 10,000 Cans From These 2 States
People expect food safety scares to originate in things like fresh vegetables or packaged meat, but the latest recall is affecting something decidedly less fresh: Coca-Cola. According to a recall statement put out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 24, a Coca-Cola bottling firm issued a recall for 10,000 cans of the popular soda that were shipped to the midwestern states of Illinois and Wisconsin. The recall is over potential foreign objects in the cans, specifically plastic.
The products affected by the recall are only found in 12-packs of Coca-Cola Original Taste that were shipped to those two states in a total of 864 cases. If you are in the affected area and have purchased a Coca-Cola 12-pack, the recalled cases can be identified with a pack UPC of 0 49000-02890 4, and the individual cans will have a UPC 0 49000-00634 6. The packs will also have a date code of SEP2925MDA and a time stamp of 1100-1253. Although recalled products have likely been pulled from the shelves, the order is only a few weeks old, so take extra precaution. If you have purchased one of the recalled 12-packs, it should not be consumed and should instead be returned to the retailer for a refund. If you have further questions about the recall, the FDA can be reached by calling 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332).
12-packs of Coca-Cola Original Taste in Illinois and Wisconsin may contain plastic
The FDA recall class for the Coca-Cola 12-packs is currently a lower risk level II, which the agency defines as, "Use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." While not as serious as some recent recalls, the presence of plastic does pose a choking hazard and can lead to gastrointestinal distress. Plastic often finds its way into food and drink from parts in the assembly lines where these products are manufactured.
Food recalls have been increasing in frequency in recent years, with the United States seeing a 20% increase since 2020. While allergen contamination is the most common reason for recalls, foreign object contamination makes up more than 10% of recalls and has also been growing, with a recent recall over plastic contamination in Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's also issued in March of 2025. However, it's not clear that this signals an actual increase in plastic in food, as detection methods have also improved in recent years and it may just be that more foreign objects are being caught. So while it's good to stay aware of recalls in the news, they don't always indicate negative trends.