How To Make Tomato Soup Without A Blender: 3 Tricks To Try

Cold, rainy days call for cozy sweaters, a good book in hand, and an extra large bowl of tomato soup. Rich, creamy, and chock-full of umami goodness, tomato soup is guaranteed to fill your home with the most exquisite and mouthwatering aromas. While we love a good premade soup in a can from time to time, there's nothing quite like a homemade tomato soup. And with a grilled cheese on the side? Absolutely non-negotiable. Most tomato soups have an irresistibly smooth and even consistency, which is typically achieved using a high-powered immersion or stand blender. But what if you don't have a blender to help achieve that velvety, dreamy texture? Don't worry, as there's more than one way to transform tomatoes into liquid gold.

Whether you're working with fresh or canned tomatoes, you can get a luxuriously smooth consistency using a number of common kitchen tools you likely own already. It might take a little bit more elbow grease compared with using a blender, but with some hard work and patience, you will have a comforting bowl of tomato soup that's just as satisfying as any high-quality restaurant. With this in mind, below are three methods for the perfect texture without any high-tech gadgets.