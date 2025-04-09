3 Unique Whiskey Bottles For A Perfect Whiskey Sour
There's a reason why whiskey sours pop up on cocktail menus all over the world. The classic drink has been a fan favorite since its creation in the 1800s, and while some people like to shake things up with variations like this pickle juice whiskey sour, the core ingredients remain the same: Lemon juice, simple syrup, and, most importantly, whiskey. If you want to experiment with your sour, one of the best ways is to try out different whiskeys.
If you're in the market for some recommendations, look no further — We asked whiskey connoisseur Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur for his top three unique bottles, and they're all under $70. Walster advises sticking with the staple ingredients of lemon juice and simple syrup when working with any of the options, but there is one element he loves to add to his sours: "For a smooth texture, you should include an egg white." Walster explained, "Some people find this idea weird, but I highly recommend it." Just pour about ½ ounce of egg white into your cocktail mix right before shaking and enjoy a rich, velvety froth sitting right at the top of your drink.
Balcones Texas 1 single malt whiskey
Walster's first recommendation is the Texas 1 Single Malt Whiskey from Balcones Distilling. Founded in Waco in 2008, Balcones is the distillery behind the first Texas-made whiskey sold after Prohibition. Texas 1 was the first single malt ever released in the state, and the team have since become leaders in the American single malt space. Texas 1 is made with Scottish Golden Promise malted barley and matured in American Oak barrels, giving it a virgin oak-forward profile.
It features an aroma reminiscent of marmalade, grilled peaches, and dried mission figs that eventually evolves into notes of sandalwood, eucalyptus, and tiramisu. Its flavor profile includes candied orange peel, blackberry jam, port wine, and black walnut. All of these elements make it perfect for a classic frothy whiskey sour cocktail.
"Most bourbons will work in a whiskey sour, but as a left-field suggestion, Balcones whiskey is a great choice to start with," said Walster. "This pot distilled whiskey brings bold flavors of honey, baked fruit, and warm spice. This creates a more complex take on the cocktail, adding depth and full-bodied character."
Elijah Craig small batch bourbon
Another great option is the small batch Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey from Elijah Craig. With roots tracing back to the 18th century, Elijah Craig was the world's very first bourbon. The Kentucky-based company is named after its founder, a Baptist reverend who is said to have pioneered the process of aging whiskey in charred oak barrels. The small batch Kentucky straight bourbon is Elijah Craig's signature bottle — "The whiskey that started Elijah Craig," as Walster put it. "Some might not think of it as underrated, but it depends who you ask."
The Elijah Craig small batch has won multiple awards and it only costs about $23 depending on location. With a burnished copper color, this classic bourbon has notes of vanilla, sweet fruit, and fresh mint. The taste is described as smooth, warm, and woody with accents of spice, smoke, and nutmeg. It's an excellent option if you're pairing whiskey with dried fruit, and people also love using it in other simple whiskey cocktails, like a smooth old fashioned.
Four Roses small batch
Walster's final recommendation for a great whiskey sour bourbon is Four Roses Small Batch. This is because of the spirit's high rye mash bill, which essentially means it has a high rye content relative to an average bourbon, somewhere between 20% and 35%. This gives it sharper notes and a spicier taste, mellowing out any overly sweet fruit flavors.
Also based in Kentucky, Four Roses has been around for a similarly long time — since 1888 to be exact. The Small Batch was designed to be a balanced everyday bourbon for those looking for a premium go-to. It has aromas of rich fruits with hints of sweet oak and caramel and tasting notes of ripened red berries and dried spices. Another affordable option at $29.99, location dependent, Walster likes this bourbon for its long finish. If you're adding egg white to your whiskey sour, this is the option to go for, but if not, maybe consider one of the other alternatives.
"Its soft, smooth finish goes really well with the egg white, which is why I do recommend adding this to your drink," said Walster. "If you don't want to add egg white, this whiskey would not be first on the list." If you're opting out of using egg white, make sure to follow the 3-2-1 ratio for perfectly balanced whiskey sours or try out these 14 bourbon cocktail recipes if you want more ideas.