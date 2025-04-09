3 Unique Whiskey Bottles For A Perfect Whiskey Sour

There's a reason why whiskey sours pop up on cocktail menus all over the world. The classic drink has been a fan favorite since its creation in the 1800s, and while some people like to shake things up with variations like this pickle juice whiskey sour, the core ingredients remain the same: Lemon juice, simple syrup, and, most importantly, whiskey. If you want to experiment with your sour, one of the best ways is to try out different whiskeys.

If you're in the market for some recommendations, look no further — We asked whiskey connoisseur Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur for his top three unique bottles, and they're all under $70. Walster advises sticking with the staple ingredients of lemon juice and simple syrup when working with any of the options, but there is one element he loves to add to his sours: "For a smooth texture, you should include an egg white." Walster explained, "Some people find this idea weird, but I highly recommend it." Just pour about ½ ounce of egg white into your cocktail mix right before shaking and enjoy a rich, velvety froth sitting right at the top of your drink.