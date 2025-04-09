The Tangy Ingredient That Works Wonders In Sugar Cookies

Every home baker should have a go-to sugar cookie recipe, whether to use as a crowd-pleasing dessert or to shape and decorate around the holidays. With their flavor being primarily that of sugar, these cookies are sweet and simple, with an irresistibly soft and chewy texture. One unexpected ingredient can turn sugar cookies from good to great, cutting that sweetness with a bit of tang and lending to the richest, creamiest texture of the finished treat. Just mix some full-fat cream cheese into the dough, and you'll never make them another way.

Adding cream cheese to sugar cookie dough adds moisture (from the fat and dairy), makes the dough more workable, and results in baked cookies that are perfectly soft and chewy. The slightly sour flavor of cream cheese balances the sweetness of sugar cookies perfectly and complements the touch of vanilla that's usually included. You don't need much, and it's not a complete replacement for butter in a typical sugar cookie recipe, but the two creamy ingredients work wonderfully together. If you want to double down on the tangy flavor, you can't go wrong by topping the cookies with a cream cheese frosting.