The Best Frozen Mozzarella Sticks Come From A Bankrupt Restaurant Chain

It's an age-old debate: Which is the best part of the mozzarella stick? Is it the perfectly crisp, slightly salted outer shell that cracks on the first bite? Or is it the melty, oozy mozzarella cheese that stretches out like a rubber band across the table? Tasting Table took on the oh-so-difficult task of testing 7 frozen mozzarella stick brands to find the best kind. The results? None other than TGI Fridays.

The TGI Fridays mozzarella sticks checked all the boxes, everything from a well-seasoned breading to fantastic cheese pulls. The flat, rectangular shape gave the sticks more room for that melty, gooey mozzarella cheese, which helped make it the top contender. We were also impressed that the TGI Fridays mozzarella sticks came with a small container of marinara sauce (otherwise known as a mozzarella stick's best friend), something none of the other frozen sticks provided. But as delicious as the frozen mozzarella sticks are, the TGI Fridays brand is far from thriving.