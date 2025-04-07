Are Poblano And Pasilla Peppers The Same Thing?

If you are confused about the various names for different types of chiles, you are not alone. After all, it's estimated that there are close to 4,000 varieties of chiles across the planet, with at least 64 domesticated and around 200 wild species in Mexico alone. Adding to the confusion is the fact that, in Mexico, chiles have different names and uses in their fresh, dried, or smoked form. For instance, mora and chipotle chiles are the dried and smoked versions, respectively, of the same fresh chile: the popular jalapeño. However, each has a different flavor profile and uses in the kitchen.

So, are poblano and pasilla the same pepper? Absolutely not. Yet, it seems that they are sometimes mislabeled at supermarkets, mistaking one for the other. First of all, they don't even look enough alike to warrant confusion. Poblanos are fresh chiles with waxy, dark green flesh and a wide, conical shape. Pasillas are long, dried chiles that are deep dark brown to almost black in color.

The confusion may arise from the fact that, when dried, chiles poblanos turn into chiles anchos, which look slightly similar to pasillas. It might be easy for the uninitiated produce employee to assume that a chile pasilla is the dried version of the poblano, but that is not the case. Let's explain both in depth so that you can avoid using the wrong chile in your recipes.