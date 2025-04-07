The Canned Peppers That Give Cornbread A Uniquely Spicy Bite

The great thing about using canned poblanos is that almost all the work has been done for you. Whereas fresh poblanos would need a quick char on the stove, the canned version is ready for the baking pan after some patting dry and chopping. Add them after you have mixed the wet and dry ingredients together, typically alongside the corn and other vegetables.

Don't hesitate to throw in more ingredients while you're at it. It could be something as simple as a dash of cayenne pepper to further amplify the heat. Maybe bell peppers or other green chiles to diversify the dish. Chorizo, with its savory, spicy edge, works wonders in enriching the cornbread's overall taste profile. Even cheese could be utilized for layering in subtle heat. Loaded with tiny bits of chile peppers, pepper Jack is the perfect tangy, spicy companion to the poblanos. Another one worthy of a spot in your cornbread is pimento cheese — a spreadable mixture of cheese, mayonnaise, and pimento peppers.

These easy twists work on many different cornbread recipes, so don't just settle. Branch out and see where experimentation takes you. Need some bite-sized fun for your next party? A few batches of spicy cornbread muffins to the rescue. At dinner, poblano peppers stuffed with cornbread could be the unusual side that livens up an otherwise ordinary meal. During Thanksgiving, bring a poblano twist to a classic chorizo cornbread stuffing for your turkey. There's no such thing as impossible when you're getting creative with this combination.