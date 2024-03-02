14 Canned Peppers You Should Stock Your Pantry With

The pantry is where you stockpile your culinary arsenal. It's a trusty storage space for everyday ingredients, as well as long-forgotten ones that you only use once every blue moon. While there are many essential pantry foods, canned peppers may not be on your list as one. Spicy, savory, sweet, and smokey, if you're looking to spruce up a dish, they are the perfect flavorful flare. There are many varieties to experience as well, each of which has a unique taste. No matter where your palate falls on the Scoville meter, the perfect pepper exists.

Beyond boosting flavor, canned peppers are loaded with capsaicin, which is responsible for the heat sensation you experience when consuming them. Capsaicin is believed to improve heart health, reduce joint pain, and increase weight loss. For taste, temperature, and nutrients, peppers are easily the best option. What's more, canned peppers offer all those things and have a longer shelf life. They also require less preparation than fresh ones, which means less time in the kitchen. Here are canned peppers that we recommend stocking your pantry with.